Impacket 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for working with network protocols Network Security Free pythonpacket-craftingsmbkerberosntlmldap

HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks Honeypots Free honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools

enum4linux-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems. Offensive Security Free windowssmbenumerationsecurity

Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp