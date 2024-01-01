smb

7 tools and resources

Impacket

A Python library for working with network protocols

Network Security
pythonpacket-craftingsmbkerberosntlmldap
HoneySMB

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Honeypots
honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools
enum4linux-ng

A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.

Offensive Security
windowssmbenumerationsecurity
Dionaea

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Honeypots
honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb
SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.

Guides and eBooks
smbwindowslinuxcybersecurity
Masscanned

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp
gvfs

GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.

Digital Forensics
file-systemvirtual-file-systemsmbhttp