7 tools and resources
A Python library for working with network protocols
A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.