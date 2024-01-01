data-analysis

PII Tools Logo

PII Tools

0 (0)

A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data

Digital Forensics
Commercial
data-securitycompliancedata-analysis
NFStream Logo

NFStream

0 (0)

NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning
OTE Logo

OTE

0 (0)

A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv
Golismero Logo

Golismero

0 (0)

A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources

Threat Management
Free
osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis
Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT) Logo

Zeek Analysis Tools (ZAT)

0 (0)

Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.

Specialized Security
Free
awsdata-analysismachine-learning

stoQ

0 (0)

A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.

Miscellaneous
Free
blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security
DataPlane.org Logo

DataPlane.org

0 (0)

Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
Zui Logo

Zui

0 (0)

Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securitydata-analysisdata-visualization
Netcap Logo

Netcap

0 (0)

Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection
IPython Notebook Logo

IPython Notebook

0 (0)

Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.

Miscellaneous
Free
data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython
DBeaver Logo

DBeaver

0 (0)

Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.

Miscellaneous
Free
sqldata-analysis
VerySimpleHoneypot Logo

VerySimpleHoneypot

0 (0)

Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging

NECOMA

0 (0)

NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security