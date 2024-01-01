NEW

NFStream 0 ( 0 ) NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility. Network Security Free network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning

OTE 0 ( 0 ) A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis Digital Forensics Free osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv

Golismero 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources Threat Management Free osintincident-responsethreat-huntingcybersecuritydata-analysis

stoQ 0 ( 0 ) A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks. Miscellaneous Free blue-teamautomationdata-analysisiocnetwork-security

DataPlane.org 0 ( 0 ) Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations. Threat Management Free cybersecuritydata-analysisincident-responsenetwork-securitythreat-intelligence

Netcap 0 ( 0 ) Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding. Network Security Free network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection

IPython Notebook 0 ( 0 ) Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination. Miscellaneous Free data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython

DBeaver 0 ( 0 ) Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features. Miscellaneous Free sqldata-analysis

VerySimpleHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging