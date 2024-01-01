13 tools and resources
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.
A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis
A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.
A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.