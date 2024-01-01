NEW

LLM Guard 0 ( 0 ) LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks. AI Security Free aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source

Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch

CalypsoAI 0 ( 0 ) CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability

WhyLabs LLM Security 0 ( 0 ) WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurity

Tessian 0 ( 0 ) Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security. Specialized Security Commercial email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning

Vectra AI 0 ( 0 ) Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. Threat Management Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack

FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation

InfinityAI 0 ( 0 ) Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response

Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security