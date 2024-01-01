ai

21 tools and resources

NEW

Lakera Red Team Logo

Lakera Red Team

0 (0)

Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsdata-protection
LLM Guard Logo

LLM Guard

0 (0)

LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.

AI Security
Free
aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

0 (0)

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch
CalypsoAI Logo

CalypsoAI

0 (0)

CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability
WhyLabs LLM Security Logo

WhyLabs LLM Security

0 (0)

WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurity
CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-detection-and-responseedrthreat-huntingincident-responseai
Crowdstrike Charlotte AI Logo

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration
Tessian Logo

Tessian

0 (0)

Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.

Specialized Security
Commercial
email-securitycloud-securityaimachine-learning
Vectra AI Logo

Vectra AI

0 (0)

Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.

Threat Management
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack
Inlyse Logo

Inlyse

0 (0)

A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds

Malware Analysis
Commercial
malware-detectionaisecurity-platformmachine-learningcyber-securityantivirus
SentinelOne Purple AI Logo

SentinelOne Purple AI

0 (0)

SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-platformai-powered-securitythreat-huntingincident-response
DIANNA AI Cyber Companion Logo

DIANNA AI Cyber Companion

0 (0)

DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningmalware-analysisthreat-researchsecurity-automation
FortiAI Logo

FortiAI

0 (0)

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningsecurity-operationssiemsoarautomation
InfinityAI Logo

InfinityAI

0 (0)

Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-intelligenceautomationsecurity-operationsincident-response
Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

0 (0)

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

Cyber Threat Hunting

0 (0)

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingopen-sourceosquerysysmonai
SANS Blog Logo

SANS Blog

0 (0)

SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationaicloud-securitycyber-defense
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

0 (0)

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
Elastic Security Logo

Elastic Security

0 (0)

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
Mandos Way Logo

Mandos Way

0 (0)

Mandos Way provides strategic cybersecurity insights, particularly in AI implementation and leadership.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityai

Microsoft Copilot

0 (0)

AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.

Miscellaneous
Free
windowsai