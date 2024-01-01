NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

SpyShelter 0 ( 0 ) A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-protectionendpoint-security

Daytripper 0 ( 0 ) A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection. Endpoint Security Free blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection

Intezer 0 ( 0 ) Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security

SharpEDRChecker 0 ( 0 ) SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools. Offensive Security Free endpoint-detectionedrendpoint-security

Honeyku 0 ( 0 ) Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server. Honeypots Free honeytokenendpoint-protectionendpoint-security

FortiEDR 0 ( 0 ) FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations

PSRecon 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsedata-acquisitionendpoint-securitypowershell

OpenEDR 0 ( 0 ) OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-detectionendpoint-security

Meerkat 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security

DCEPT 0 ( 0 ) A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts Network Security Free honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response

Cortex XDR 0 ( 0 ) Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management

PSHunt 0 ( 0 ) Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information. Threat Management Free powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting

MDE-AuditCheck 0 ( 0 ) Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO. Miscellaneous Free endpoint-securitygroup-policyscriptauditing

Rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints. Security Operations Free incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api

Redline 0 ( 0 ) A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-securitymemory-analysisfile-analysis

YARA-Endpoint 0 ( 0 ) YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response. Endpoint Security Free endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security

NECOMA 0 ( 0 ) NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security

Absolute Control 0 ( 0 ) Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions. Endpoint Security Commercial endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance