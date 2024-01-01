42 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution for enterprise networks and SMBs
SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes with layered protection and a cloud-based management console.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.
FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.
Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management
OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats.
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.
A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.
Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.
Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.
NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.