RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

0 (0)

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon InsightXDR

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-detection-and-responseedrthreat-huntingincident-responseai
SpyShelter Logo

SpyShelter

0 (0)

A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionendpoint-security
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Logo

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

0 (0)

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides industry-leading, multi-platform detection and response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityxdrsiemsecurity-operationsthreat-intelligenceai-powered-security
ThreatDown EDR Logo

ThreatDown EDR

0 (0)

Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityantivirusvulnerability-assessmentincident-responseendpoint-detectionpatch-management
Daytripper Logo

Daytripper

0 (0)

A laser tripwire tool to hide windows, lock computer, or execute custom scripts upon motion detection.

Endpoint Security
Free
blue-teamendpoint-securityendpoint-protection
Trellix Endpoint Security Suite Logo

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitymachine-learningmalware-detection
Deep Instinct for Endpoints Logo

Deep Instinct for Endpoints

0 (0)

Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
ransomware-preventionendpoint-securityapplication-security
Intezer Logo

Intezer

0 (0)

Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-huntingincident-responseendpoint-securityemail-security
SentinelOne Singularity Platform Logo

SentinelOne Singularity Platform

0 (0)

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Endpoint Security
Free
xdrai-powered-securityendpoint-securitycloud-securitydata-protection
Linux Expl0rer Logo

Linux Expl0rer

0 (0)

Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicslinuxendpoint-securitypythonflaskmemory-analysis
eScan Endpoint Security Logo

eScan Endpoint Security

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint security solution for enterprise networks and SMBs

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-protectionendpoint-detection
SharpEDRChecker Logo

SharpEDRChecker

0 (0)

SharpEDRChecker scans system components to detect security products and tools.

Offensive Security
Free
endpoint-detectionedrendpoint-security
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR Logo

Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR

0 (0)

Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes with layered protection and a cloud-based management console.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitycloud-security
OODA-driven SOC Strategy Logo

OODA-driven SOC Strategy

0 (0)

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Guides and eBooks
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Honeyku Logo

Honeyku

0 (0)

Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.

Honeypots
Free
honeytokenendpoint-protectionendpoint-security
FortiEDR Logo

FortiEDR

0 (0)

FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responsesecurity-operations
Check Point Endpoint Security Logo

Check Point Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitynetwork-securityforensicsendpoint-detection-and-response
Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Symantec Enterprise Cloud

0 (0)

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cloud-securityendpoint-securitynetwork-securityinformation-securityemail-securityaimachine-learningthreat-protectiondata-protectionsecurity-operations
Cloud Academy Logo

Cloud Academy

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Training and Resources
Free
endpoint-protectioncloud-securityendpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-responsecontainer-security
Bitdefender GravityZone Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone

0 (0)

GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionrisk-assessmentthreat-preventionsecurity-incident-response
Sophos Intercept X Logo

Sophos Intercept X

0 (0)

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityransomware-preventionedrxdrai-powered-security
PSRecon Logo

PSRecon

0 (0)

A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsedata-acquisitionendpoint-securitypowershell
VIPRE Endpoint Security Logo

VIPRE Endpoint Security

0 (0)

Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-protectioncyber-securitydata-security
OpenEDR Logo

OpenEDR

0 (0)

OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-detectionendpoint-security
Cisco Secure Endpoint Logo

Cisco Secure Endpoint

0 (0)

Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitycloud-nativeendpoint-detection-and-responsexdrthreat-huntingsecurity-posture
Meerkat Logo

Meerkat

0 (0)

A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security
DCEPT Logo

DCEPT

0 (0)

A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts

Network Security
Free
honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response
Zeek Agent Logo

Zeek Agent

0 (0)

An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitylinuxmacossqlapi-access
Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform Logo

Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform

0 (0)

Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-preventionincident-responseransomware-preventionbrowser-security
Cortex XDR Logo

Cortex XDR

0 (0)

Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionincident-responseincident-management
Xcitium Enterprise Platform Logo

Xcitium Enterprise Platform

0 (0)

Xcitium's unified zero-trust platform secures endpoints to cloud workloads using patented Zero Dwell technology, providing complete protection from ransomware and malware infections.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityzero-trustedrsocransomware-prevention
PSHunt Logo

PSHunt

0 (0)

Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.

Threat Management
Free
powershellthreat-huntingendpoint-securitydfirhunting
AhnLab Plus Logo

AhnLab Plus

0 (0)

AhnLab PLUS is a unified security platform providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for businesses.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecloud-securitynetwork-security
MDE-AuditCheck Logo

MDE-AuditCheck

0 (0)

Script to verify audit settings for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint in GPO.

Miscellaneous
Free
endpoint-securitygroup-policyscriptauditing
Rastrea2r Logo

Rastrea2r

0 (0)

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseiocendpoint-securityyararestful-api
WatchGuard EPDR Logo

WatchGuard EPDR

0 (0)

Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionthreat-detectionedr
Redline Logo

Redline

0 (0)

A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitymemory-analysisfile-analysis
YARA-Endpoint Logo

YARA-Endpoint

0 (0)

YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-protectionincident-responseantivirusendpoint-security

NECOMA

0 (0)

NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencedata-analysisendpoint-securitynetwork-security
Absolute Control Logo

Absolute Control

0 (0)

Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-controlcompliance
InQuest Labs Logo

InQuest Labs

0 (0)

The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.

Threat Management
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-huntingincident-response