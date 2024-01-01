Dropzone AI is an autonomous AI agent designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It performs end-to-end investigations of security alerts without requiring human input or pre-defined playbooks. The system integrates with existing cybersecurity tools and data sources to analyze various types of alerts, including phishing, endpoint, network, cloud, identity, and insider threats. Dropzone AI aims to reduce Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) by automating the triage, investigation, and response processes. It generates detailed reports for each alert, providing evidence and sources for its conclusions. The tool is built with a focus on security, transparency, and privacy. It uses a single-tenant architecture, is SOC 2 certified, and only uses an organization's private data for its own investigations.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Python command line utility for incident response in AWS
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
Open-source security automation platform for automating security alerts and building AI-assisted workflows.