Dropzone AI 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Dropzone AI is an autonomous AI agent designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It performs end-to-end investigations of security alerts without requiring human input or pre-defined playbooks. The system integrates with existing cybersecurity tools and data sources to analyze various types of alerts, including phishing, endpoint, network, cloud, identity, and insider threats. Dropzone AI aims to reduce Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) by automating the triage, investigation, and response processes. It generates detailed reports for each alert, providing evidence and sources for its conclusions. The tool is built with a focus on security, transparency, and privacy. It uses a single-tenant architecture, is SOC 2 certified, and only uses an organization's private data for its own investigations.