Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks

A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.

Training and Resources
ransomwareincident-responsecyber-threat-intelligencedigital-forensics
MANTIS Cyber-Intelligence Management Framework

A framework for managing cyber threat intelligence in structured formats.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligencedjangoframework
Threatelligence v0.1

A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligenceelasticsearchkibanadata-visualization
TheHive Project

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Security Operations
cyber-threat-intelligencesecurity-incident-responseopen-sourceincident-responsethreat-intelligencemisp