BloodHound 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment. Digital Forensics Free cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research

GCPBucketBrute 0 ( 0 ) A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation Offensive Security Free gcpenumerationprivilege-escalation

Dirty COW 0 ( 0 ) A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages. Vulnerability Management Free linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability

WindowsExploits 0 ( 0 ) A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation. Offensive Security Free windowsprivilege-escalationexploit

Cognito Scanner 0 ( 0 ) A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation Application Security Free awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation