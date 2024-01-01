privilege-escalation

BloodHound

A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.

Digital Forensics
Free
cybersecurityprivilege-escalationred-teamsecurity-research
Linux Soft Exploit Suggester

Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitexploit-databaseprivilege-escalationpackage-management
Linux Exploit Suggester (LES)

Linux privilege escalation auditing tool for detecting security deficiencies in Linux kernels.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationauditingcve
Aaia

A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamneo4janomaly-detectionprivilege-escalation
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.

Training and Resources
Free
privilege-escalationctfenumerationlinuxsecurityhacking
GCPBucketBrute

A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation

Offensive Security
Free
gcpenumerationprivilege-escalation
SUDO_KILLER

A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningexploitation
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques

A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationsecuritypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Dirty COW

A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability
WindowsExploits

A collection of precompiled Windows exploits for privilege escalation.

Offensive Security
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationexploit
Linux Exploit Suggester 2

Next-generation Linux exploit suggester with improved features for finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitlinuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningcve
SecGame #1: Sauron

A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityprivilege-escalation
Cognito Scanner

A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation

Application Security
Free
awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation
DCEPT

A honeytoken-based tripwire for Microsoft's Active Directory to detect privilege escalation attempts

Network Security
Free
honeytokenendpoint-securitymemory-analysisprivilege-escalationincident-response
Basic Linux Privilege Escalation - g0tmi1k RSS BlogArchives

A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.

Offensive Security
Free
enumerationprivilege-escalationlinuxenumeration
PowerUp

PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privilege-escalationwindowssecurityenumeration
shad0w

A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationred-teampenetration-testinglateral-movementprivilege-escalation
AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods

An attacker can create a new IAM policy version and set it as the default version without requiring the iam:SetDefaultPolicyVersion permission.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamawsprivilege-escalationsecurity-vulnerabilityattack-vector
Falco Ruleset Bypass Techniques Research Project

Research project on bypassing default Falco ruleset with Dockerfile for sshayb/fuber:latest image.

Training and Resources
Free
bypassprivilege-escalationlateral-movementdocker
Lab of a Penetration Tester: Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory

Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privilege-escalationdll-injection
Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxwindowsprivilege-escalationcybersecurity
PHPsploit

Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.

Offensive Security
Free
c2phpweb-serverhttp-headersbackdoorprivilege-escalationlog-analysis
Dirtyc0w Docker POC

Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerprivilege-escalationexploitapparmorcontainer-security