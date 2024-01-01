Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
The Catalyst Handbook (Documentation) - Try online Catalyst is an incident response platform or SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) system that helps automate alert handling and incident response procedures. Features include Ticket (Alert & Incident) Management, Ticket Templates, Conditional Custom Fields, and Playbooks.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.