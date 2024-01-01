ALTERNATIVES

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free cloudinfrastructuremonitoringsecurityserverlesslog-management

AWS Auto Remediate 0 ( 0 ) Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config. Security Operations Free aws-configcompliance

Beagle 0 ( 0 ) Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs. Security Operations Free digital-forensicsincident-responsepython-libraryincident-response-tool