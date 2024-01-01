25 tools and resources
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
BuiltWith API client
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.
Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.
Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
Contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account
Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team