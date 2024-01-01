cloud-native

A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
siemcloud-nativesecurity-analyticsincident-responselog-managementcompliance
Anchore Enterprise Logo

Anchore Enterprise

0 (0)

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
python-builtwith Logo

python-builtwith

0 (0)

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
CloudScraper Logo

CloudScraper

0 (0)

CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Cloud Sniper Logo

Cloud Sniper

0 (0)

A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityincident-responsecloud-incident-responsecloud-nativesecurity-analytics
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool Logo

MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

0 (0)

Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
Cloud Custodian (c7n) Logo

Cloud Custodian (c7n)

0 (0)

Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO) Logo

Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

0 (0)

A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-researchdata-sciencenetwork-securitydnscloud-native
Sangfor Endpoint Secure Logo

Sangfor Endpoint Secure

0 (0)

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Community Security Analytics (CSA) Logo

Community Security Analytics (CSA)

0 (0)

A community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and detecting threats in Google Cloud.

Threat Management
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-nativedata-securityiam
Nuvola Logo

Nuvola

0 (0)

Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
KICS Logo

KICS

0 (0)

An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code

Vulnerability Management
Free
infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable
Dufflebag Logo

Dufflebag

0 (0)

A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Trend Micro Apex One Logo

Trend Micro Apex One

0 (0)

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Endpoint Security
Free
cloud-securitythreat-detectionrisk-managementcloud-nativecybersecuritycloud-compliance
LinuxKit Logo

LinuxKit

0 (0)

Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native
Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes Logo

Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes

0 (0)

Contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files.

Network Security
Free
kubernetescloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) Logo

DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)

0 (0)

Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloud-security
AWS Resource Discovery Logo

AWS Resource Discovery

0 (0)

A tool that discovers all AWS resources created in an account

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Cisco Secure Endpoint Logo

Cisco Secure Endpoint

0 (0)

Cisco Secure Endpoint is a cloud-native endpoint security solution that provides advanced protection and response to threats.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securitycloud-nativeendpoint-detection-and-responsexdrthreat-huntingsecurity-posture

flAWS Challenge

0 (0)

A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Application Security
Free
awssecuritycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Confidant Logo

Confidant

0 (0)

A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-secretsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliance
auspex Logo

auspex

0 (0)

A graph-based tool for visualizing effective access and resource relationships within AWS

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-security
Falco Logo

Falco

0 (0)

Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.

Application Security
Free
cloud-nativeruntime-securitylinuxsyscalls
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery Logo

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery

0 (0)

Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.

Security Operations
Free
awscloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Cloud Security Research Logo

Cloud Security Research

0 (0)

In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativeawsazure