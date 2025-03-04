Cofense Reporter Logo

Cofense Reporter is an email security solution that focuses on phishing detection and response through a combination of human intelligence and AI/ML technology. The platform enables employees to report suspicious emails that bypass traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs), creating a human-powered detection network. When employees identify potential phishing attempts, they can report these emails through Cofense Reporter, which are then analyzed and remediated. Key components of the Cofense solution include: 1. PhishMe Security Awareness Training (SAT) - Trains employees to recognize and report phishing attempts that evade SEGs 2. Phishing Detection and Response Platform - Processes reported emails and provides automated remediation 3. Human-vetted intelligence network - Leverages over 35 million trained employees who actively report suspicious emails 4. AI/ML capabilities - Enhances detection and analysis while maintaining human oversight Cofense Reporter addresses the gap in email security created by increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks, particularly those leveraging generative AI. The solution combines human reporting with machine learning to identify zero-day threats and provide timely remediation. The platform is designed to complement existing email security infrastructure by focusing specifically on threats that bypass traditional security measures, providing organizations with additional protection against email-based attacks.

