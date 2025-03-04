Cofense Reporter is an email security solution that focuses on phishing detection and response through a combination of human intelligence and AI/ML technology. The platform enables employees to report suspicious emails that bypass traditional Secure Email Gateways (SEGs), creating a human-powered detection network. When employees identify potential phishing attempts, they can report these emails through Cofense Reporter, which are then analyzed and remediated. Key components of the Cofense solution include: 1. PhishMe Security Awareness Training (SAT) - Trains employees to recognize and report phishing attempts that evade SEGs 2. Phishing Detection and Response Platform - Processes reported emails and provides automated remediation 3. Human-vetted intelligence network - Leverages over 35 million trained employees who actively report suspicious emails 4. AI/ML capabilities - Enhances detection and analysis while maintaining human oversight Cofense Reporter addresses the gap in email security created by increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks, particularly those leveraging generative AI. The solution combines human reporting with machine learning to identify zero-day threats and provide timely remediation. The platform is designed to complement existing email security infrastructure by focusing specifically on threats that bypass traditional security measures, providing organizations with additional protection against email-based attacks.
A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations, DNS security settings, encryption, blacklist status, and potential compromise indicators.
A cloud-based email security solution from Cloudflare designed to protect organizations from email-based threats and attacks.
JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.
FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.
An email security platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to detect, report, analyze, and remediate phishing attacks that bypass traditional security gateways.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.