Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool designed to augment existing security infrastructure. It stores and indexes network traffic in standard PCAP format, offering full network visibility to security teams. The tool is scalable, capable of handling hundreds of gigabits per second when deployed across multiple clustered systems. Arkime features a Sessions page for viewing indexed sessions, a powerful search functionality, and the ability to export results as PCAP or CSV. It includes an SPI (Session Profile Information) View for analyzing unique values of captured fields, and an SPI Graph page for temporal views of top unique field values. The Connections page provides a network graph visualization of search results. Additionally, Arkime offers a Parliament application for monitoring multiple Arkime clusters and a Cont3xt application for gathering contextual intelligence during technical investigations.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally
High-performance packet capture library with zero copy functionality.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft