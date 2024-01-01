Arkime 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool designed to augment existing security infrastructure. It stores and indexes network traffic in standard PCAP format, offering full network visibility to security teams. The tool is scalable, capable of handling hundreds of gigabits per second when deployed across multiple clustered systems. Arkime features a Sessions page for viewing indexed sessions, a powerful search functionality, and the ability to export results as PCAP or CSV. It includes an SPI (Session Profile Information) View for analyzing unique values of captured fields, and an SPI Graph page for temporal views of top unique field values. The Connections page provides a network graph visualization of search results. Additionally, Arkime offers a Parliament application for monitoring multiple Arkime clusters and a Cont3xt application for gathering contextual intelligence during technical investigations.