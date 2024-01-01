certification

Beacon

0 (0)

Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingeducationcertification
The SOC Academy (VirusTotal) Logo

The SOC Academy (VirusTotal)

0 (0)

The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.

Training and Resources
Free
virus-totalcybersecurityonline-learningcertificationtraining
Professor Messer IT Certification Training Logo

Professor Messer IT Certification Training

0 (0)

IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationsecurity-training
Infosec Resources Logo

Infosec Resources

0 (0)

Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertification
HTB Academy Logo

HTB Academy

0 (0)

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationpentestingvulnerability-assessmentthreat-intelligence
SANS Blog Logo

SANS Blog

0 (0)

SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationaicloud-securitycyber-defense
INE Security Logo

INE Security

0 (0)

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritytrainingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-hunting
Infosec Boot Camps Logo

Infosec Boot Camps

0 (0)

Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertification
SANS Logo

SANS

0 (0)

SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationeducationsecurity-educationsecurity-training
Cybrary Logo

Cybrary

0 (0)

Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityonline-learningtrainingcertificationpenetration-testingethical-hacking

CompTIA Security+

0 (0)

Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritynetwork-securitycompliancethreatsvulnerabilitiescryptography