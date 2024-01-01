11 tools and resources
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
The SOC Academy offers official VirusTotal certification courses to help cybersecurity professionals maximize its functionalities and advance their careers.
IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
SANS Blog provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications tailored to a wide range of IT security areas and skill levels.
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.
Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.