NEW

Sn1per 0 ( 0 ) An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture

AttackSurfaceMapper 0 ( 0 ) Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit

FullHunt 0 ( 0 ) FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfaceasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanningsecurity-platform

LICSTER 0 ( 0 ) A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch