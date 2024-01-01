8 tools and resources
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.