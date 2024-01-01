attack-surface

Sn1per

An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
attack-surfacevulnerability-scanningasset-discoverysecurity-posture
AWS Scout2

AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurity-auditsecurity-postureattack-surfacecloud-securitycompliance
AttackSurfaceMapper

Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.

Vulnerability Management
attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit
FullHunt

FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.

Vulnerability Management
attack-surfaceasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanningsecurity-platform
LICSTER

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Specialized Security
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch
Android Vulnerability Test Suite

A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-scanningattack-surfacedevice-securitypatch-management
Binary Edge

A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.

Threat Management
threat-intelligenceattack-surfacescannerhoneypot
Nessus Professional

Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-managementattack-surfacecompliance