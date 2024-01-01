Tango 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps designed to help organizations deploy honeypots easily. It includes scripts like uf_only.sh for installing Splunk Universal Forwarder and sensor.sh for installing Cowrie honeypot along with the forwarder. Version 2.0 supports Cowrie honeypot and updates Sensor forwarders to 6.3.0. Before installation, note that the input app communicates with ipv4.icanhazip.com to get the sensor's external IP address.