Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.
Tango is a set of scripts and Splunk apps designed to help organizations deploy honeypots easily. It includes scripts like uf_only.sh for installing Splunk Universal Forwarder and sensor.sh for installing Cowrie honeypot along with the forwarder. Version 2.0 supports Cowrie honeypot and updates Sensor forwarders to 6.3.0. Before installation, note that the input app communicates with ipv4.icanhazip.com to get the sensor's external IP address.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A subdomain finder tool
A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.
ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.
Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities