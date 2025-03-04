Proofpoint Insider Threat Management 0 Commercial

Proofpoint Insider Threat Management (ITM) is a security solution designed to detect, investigate, and respond to data loss incidents caused by insider threats. The tool provides visibility into user activities across endpoints, email, and cloud channels to identify risky behaviors from careless, compromised, or malicious insiders. The solution offers a comprehensive activity timeline that displays user interactions with data and endpoint behaviors, showing actions such as changing file extensions, renaming sensitive files, uploading to unauthorized websites, and other potentially risky activities. This timeline provides context around user actions to help security teams understand the full scope of incidents. Proofpoint ITM includes an out-of-the-box alert library with predefined insider threat scenarios that can be customized or supplemented with custom rules. The unified console centralizes telemetry from multiple channels and provides visualizations to help security teams monitor activity, correlate alerts, manage investigations, and coordinate responses. The tool features automated content scanning and classification capabilities that can identify sensitive data through data-in-motion scanning and recognize Microsoft Information Protection classification labels. It integrates with existing security infrastructure through webhooks for SIEM and SOAR tools and supports automatic exports to AWS S3 storage. For compliance and privacy requirements, Proofpoint ITM offers flexible data controls with data centers in multiple regions, the ability to separate endpoint data by geography, and access controls that limit analyst access to user data. Privacy controls include identity masking to eliminate bias in investigations and data masking to ensure information is only viewable on a need-to-know basis. The solution accelerates insider threat investigations by providing detailed evidence of user activity, including optional screenshots, which can be exported in common formats for sharing with stakeholders and cross-team collaboration.