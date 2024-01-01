forensic-investigation

mac_apt

mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.

Volatility Web Interface

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework

YARA-Forensics

Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.

Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides comprehensive protection for businesses, service providers, and individuals.

libsmdev

A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.

artifactcollector

A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.

