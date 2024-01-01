NEW

mac_apt 0 ( 0 ) mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support. Digital Forensics Free dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation

YARA-Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysispattern-matchingmalware-researchforensic-investigation

Acronis Cyber Protect 0 ( 0 ) Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides comprehensive protection for businesses, service providers, and individuals. Endpoint Security Commercial cloud-securitybackupforensic-investigation

libsmdev 0 ( 0 ) A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisinformation-securityforensic-investigation