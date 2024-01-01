web-security

BruteXSS

0 (0)

A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningweb-securityweb-application-securitysecurity-testing
Vaya-Ciego-Nen

0 (0)

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
cors-scanner

0 (0)

A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations

Network Security
Free
corsscannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningmulti-threadedweb-app-security
XSSCon

0 (0)

A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
urlgrab

0 (0)

A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links.

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang
Eagle

0 (0)

A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityvulnerability-detectionweb-security
Dalfox

0 (0)

Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security
qsfuzz

0 (0)

A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
gowitness

0 (0)

A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless

Network Security
Free
webscreenshotcommand-line-toolweb-security
extended-xss-search

0 (0)

A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanning
SSRF-Sheriff

0 (0)

A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go

Offensive Security
Free
ssrfgoweb-securityvulnerability-scanning
parameth

0 (0)

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment
crawley

0 (0)

A simple web crawler written in Go

Network Security
Free
crawlerweb-crawlergoweb-securitynetwork-security
JSONBee

0 (0)

A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions

Honeypots
Free
cspsecurity-researchweb-security
screenshoteer

0 (0)

A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation
DOMXSS Scanner

0 (0)

A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsource-code-analysisweb-securitysecurity-testing
requests-racer

0 (0)

A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps

Offensive Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit
Tor Detect Middleware

0 (0)

Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.

Network Security
Free
tormiddlewareexpresssecurityweb-security
hakrawler

0 (0)

A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application

Offensive Security
Free
crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
URL Redirection

0 (0)

Technique used to forward one URL to another.

Application Security
Free
red-teamphishingsecurity-testingpenetration-testingweb-security
Git Scanner Framework

0 (0)

A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountypentestingweb-scanningvulnerability-scanningweb-security
HIHAT - High Interaction Honeypot Analysis Toolkit

0 (0)

A toolkit that transforms PHP applications into web-based high-interaction Honeypots for monitoring and analyzing attacks.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotphpweb-securityincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-automation

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site

0 (0)

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectiondirectory-traversalweb-securitypenetration-testing
SQL Injection Labs

0 (0)

A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.

Training and Resources
Free
sql-injectionpentestingweb-securityphpmysql
lw-yara

0 (0)

A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security
Webhacking.kr

0 (0)

Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
Free
web-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionpenetration-testing
@fastify/rate-limit

0 (0)

A low overhead rate limiter for your routes

Application Security
Free
fastifypluginsecurityweb-security
Galah

0 (0)

Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security
Naxsi

0 (0)

A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security
xssmap

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssweb-app-securityweb-securitypython
@fastify/helmet

0 (0)

Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.

Application Security
Free
appsecfastifysecurity-configurationweb-security
check-my-headers

0 (0)

Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers

Miscellaneous
Free
api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security
Monkey-Spider

0 (0)

A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.

Honeypots
Free
crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source
Ground Control

0 (0)

A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities

Honeypots
Free
ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging
PortSwigger

0 (0)

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security
is-website-vulnerable

0 (0)

Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs
N-Stalker

0 (0)

A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.

Application Security
Free
appsecdevsecopsvulnerability-scanningweb-securityxsssql-injection
ssrfDetector

0 (0)

Detects and prevents SSRF attacks

Network Security
Free
csrfsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
Cyclops

0 (0)

A browser with XSS detection capabilities

Application Security
Free
xssbrowsersecurity-testingweb-securitywindows
damnvulnerable.me

0 (0)

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
Free
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss
bWAPP

0 (0)

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security
Yara-Scanner

0 (0)

Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security

XSS Polyglot Challenge

0 (0)

XSS Polyglot Challenge - XSS payload running in multiple contexts for testing XSS.

Application Security
Free
xssxss-payloadsecurity-testingweb-security
URL Scan

0 (0)

A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Network Security
Free
urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security

Subresource Integrity (SRI)

0 (0)

A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.

Application Security
Free
securityweb-security
WitnessMe

0 (0)

Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.

Vulnerability Management
Free
webweb-securityweb-app-securitychrome

Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Application Security
Free
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurityweb-security
FreeBuf

0 (0)

Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityresourcesvulnerabilitiesweb-securitysystem-securitynetwork-securitywireless-security
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs

0 (0)

Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts

Application Security
Free
xssctfweb-securityvulnerable-app
Caido

0 (0)

A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.

Application Security
Free
appsecautomationsecurity-testingweb-security
Amass

0 (0)

Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.

Vulnerability Management
Free
asset-inventoryattack-surface-mappingasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanningweb-security
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

0 (0)

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestpenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security
BotScout.com

0 (0)

BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.

Threat Management
Free
bot-detectionweb-security
Joi Security

0 (0)

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecscannerscanningsecurity-scanningvulnerabilitiesweb-app-securityweb-security

Wfuzz

0 (0)

Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbruteforceinjectionweb-application-securityweb-security
Grendel-Scan

0 (0)

A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecappsecuritypenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security
WebTrap

0 (0)

Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.

Threat Management
Free
redirectionweb-security
WhatWeb

0 (0)

A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.

Application Security
Free
web-scanningweb-securityscanner