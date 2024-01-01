NEW

urlgrab 0 ( 0 ) A golang utility to spider through a website searching for additional links. Miscellaneous Free web-securityweb-scrapingmalware-detectiongolang

Dalfox 0 ( 0 ) Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. Malware Analysis Free xssscannerautomationsecurity-researchweb-security

qsfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security

gowitness 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking screenshots of web pages using Chrome Headless Network Security Free webscreenshotcommand-line-toolweb-security

extended-xss-search 0 ( 0 ) A better version of my xssfinder tool that scans for different types of XSS on a list of URLs. Malware Analysis Free xssxss-scannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanning

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

JSONBee 0 ( 0 ) A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions Honeypots Free cspsecurity-researchweb-security

screenshoteer 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations Miscellaneous Free web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation

requests-racer 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps Offensive Security Free appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit

hakrawler 0 ( 0 ) A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application Offensive Security Free crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

lw-yara 0 ( 0 ) A Yara ruleset for detecting PHP shells and other webserver malware. Malware Analysis Free appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionphpweb-security

@fastify/rate-limit 0 ( 0 ) A low overhead rate limiter for your routes Application Security Free fastifypluginsecurityweb-security

Galah 0 ( 0 ) Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security

Naxsi 0 ( 0 ) A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. Application Security Free appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security

@fastify/helmet 0 ( 0 ) Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes. Application Security Free appsecfastifysecurity-configurationweb-security

check-my-headers 0 ( 0 ) Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers Miscellaneous Free api-metadataappsechttp-headerssecurity-auditweb-security

Monkey-Spider 0 ( 0 ) A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats. Honeypots Free crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source

Ground Control 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities Honeypots Free ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

is-website-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries. Vulnerability Management Free appsecjavascriptvulnerability-scanningweb-securitynodejs

bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security

Yara-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules. Vulnerability Management Free appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security

URL Scan 0 ( 0 ) A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities. Network Security Free urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security

WitnessMe 0 ( 0 ) Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability. Vulnerability Management Free webweb-securityweb-app-securitychrome

Caido 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity. Application Security Free appsecautomationsecurity-testingweb-security

BotScout.com 0 ( 0 ) BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API. Threat Management Free bot-detectionweb-security

Wfuzz 0 ( 0 ) Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations. Offensive Security Free appsecbruteforceinjectionweb-application-securityweb-security

Grendel-Scan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing. Offensive Security Free appsecappsecuritypenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security

WebTrap 0 ( 0 ) Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them. Threat Management Free redirectionweb-security