A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.
HoneySMB is a simple high interaction honeypot solution for the SMB protocol. It is designed to detect and analyze SMB-based attacks, providing valuable insights into the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by attackers. It is a powerful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and penetration testing, allowing security teams to detect and respond to SMB-based attacks in real-time. HoneySMB is highly customizable, allowing users to configure settings such as the honeypot's IP address, port, and response delay to suit their specific needs.
A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.
Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.
ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain