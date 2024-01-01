HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneySMB is a simple high interaction honeypot solution for the SMB protocol. It is designed to detect and analyze SMB-based attacks, providing valuable insights into the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by attackers. It is a powerful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and penetration testing, allowing security teams to detect and respond to SMB-based attacks in real-time. HoneySMB is highly customizable, allowing users to configure settings such as the honeypot's IP address, port, and response delay to suit their specific needs.