c2

35 tools and resources

NEW

C3 Logo

C3

0 (0)

C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit
BinaryMist Logo

BinaryMist

0 (0)

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security
Brute Ratel C4 Logo

Brute Ratel C4

0 (0)

Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-team
Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy Logo

Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy

0 (0)

Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2red-teampenetration-testing
SSLBL - SSL Blacklist Logo

SSLBL - SSL Blacklist

0 (0)

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

Threat Management
Free
sslbotnetc2ja3
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework Logo

Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

0 (0)

A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2frameworkhacking-toolpentest
external_c2 framework Logo

external_c2 framework

0 (0)

Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython
Merlin Logo

Merlin

0 (0)

Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.

Offensive Security
Free
c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control

Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike

0 (0)

Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2framework

Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 Design and Reference Guide

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2command-and-controlc2-profiles
Shadow Workers Logo

Shadow Workers

0 (0)

A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingxsssecurity-research
SourcePoint Logo

SourcePoint

0 (0)

A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikec2-profilesevasion
NimPlant Logo

NimPlant

0 (0)

A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team
Koadic Logo

Koadic

0 (0)

A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlwindows
Kubesploit Logo

Kubesploit

0 (0)

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikec2apachetraffic-filtering
ChopShop Logo

ChopShop

0 (0)

A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft

Network Security
Free
aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec
SharpC2 Logo

SharpC2

0 (0)

A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool
Covenant Logo

Covenant

0 (0)

Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet
C2concealer Logo

C2concealer

0 (0)

Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion
Saruman v0.1 Logo

Saruman v0.1

0 (0)

A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
c2command-and-control
rdppot Logo

rdppot

0 (0)

RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
CobaltBus Logo

CobaltBus

0 (0)

CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team
HonnyPotter Logo

HonnyPotter

0 (0)

HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token
Domain Hunter Logo

Domain Hunter

0 (0)

A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingc2security-research
RedGuard Logo

RedGuard

0 (0)

A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team
RedWarden Logo

RedWarden

0 (0)

RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy
SILENTTRINITY Logo

SILENTTRINITY

0 (0)

Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.

Offensive Security
Free
c2post-exploitationpythonnet
Pupy Logo

Pupy

0 (0)

Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2post-exploitationremote-accessfile-managementpenetration-testingred-team
AzureC2Relay Logo

AzureC2Relay

0 (0)

AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeazuremalleable-c2
GHH - Google Hack Honeypot Logo

GHH - Google Hack Honeypot

0 (0)

GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2honeypot
PHPsploit Logo

PHPsploit

0 (0)

Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.

Offensive Security
Free
c2phpweb-serverhttp-headersbackdoorprivilege-escalationlog-analysis
CrossC2 Logo

CrossC2

0 (0)

CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cross-platformpayload-generationpayloadsred-team
How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike Logo

How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike

0 (0)

Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2command-and-control
PoshC2 Logo

PoshC2

0 (0)

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingred-teampost-exploitationlateral-movementpayloads