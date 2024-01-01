NEW

C3 0 ( 0 ) C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

Brute Ratel C4 0 ( 0 ) Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-team

SSLBL - SSL Blacklist 0 ( 0 ) A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication. Threat Management Free sslbotnetc2ja3

external_c2 framework 0 ( 0 ) Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

Merlin 0 ( 0 ) Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication. Offensive Security Free c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control

SourcePoint 0 ( 0 ) A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikec2-profilesevasion

NimPlant 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team

Koadic 0 ( 0 ) A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlwindows

ChopShop 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft Network Security Free aptbinary-securityc2command-and-controlcybersecurityforensicsframeworkinfosec

SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool

Covenant 0 ( 0 ) Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet

C2concealer 0 ( 0 ) Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion

Saruman v0.1 0 ( 0 ) A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques. Malware Analysis Free c2command-and-control

rdppot 0 ( 0 ) RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata. Honeypots Free blue-teambreachbug-bountyc2canary-token

CobaltBus 0 ( 0 ) CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team

Domain Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool that checks expired domains for categorization/reputation and Archive.org history to determine good candidates for phishing and C2 domain names. Offensive Security Free phishingc2security-research

RedGuard 0 ( 0 ) A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team

RedWarden 0 ( 0 ) RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy

SILENTTRINITY 0 ( 0 ) Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR. Offensive Security Free c2post-exploitationpythonnet

Pupy 0 ( 0 ) Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems. Offensive Security Free c2post-exploitationremote-accessfile-managementpenetration-testingred-team

AzureC2Relay 0 ( 0 ) AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikeazuremalleable-c2