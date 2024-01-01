analytics

7 tools and resources

NEW

Glastopf Analytics Logo

Glastopf Analytics

0 (0)

A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.

Honeypots
Free
appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics
Oriana Logo

Oriana

0 (0)

Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango
SOAR Logo

SOAR

0 (0)

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
Unfetter Logo

Unfetter

0 (0)

A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.

Threat Management
Free
data-ingestionanalyticscybersecurity
Elastic Logo

Elastic

0 (0)

Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
search-engineanalyticsrestful-api

AMAaaS Agent

0 (0)

Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.

Application Security
Free
mobile-securityanalytics
Majestic Million Logo

Majestic Million

0 (0)

Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.

Offensive Security
Free
analytics