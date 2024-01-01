7 tools and resources
A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.
Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.