NEW

Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. Honeypots Free appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics

Oriana 0 ( 0 ) Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior. Threat Management Free threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango

Unfetter 0 ( 0 ) A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity. Threat Management Free data-ingestionanalyticscybersecurity

AMAaaS Agent 0 ( 0 ) Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience. Application Security Free mobile-securityanalytics