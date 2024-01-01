mysql

SQL Injection Labs

A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.

sql-injectionpentestingweb-securityphpmysql
Webshell-Sniper

A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.

phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server
SIREN Setup Instructions

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
mysql-honeypotd

Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.

honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security
Twisted Honeypots

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

honeypotsshftptelnetpentestingmysqlpython
django-kippo

Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'

mysqldjangokippo
LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

sql-injectioncheat-sheetpenetration-testingsecurity-professionalsdatabase-securityoraclemicrosoftmysql
Yara Manager

A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.

yararule-managementdatabasesqlitemysql
HoneyMalt

Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.

honeypotmysqlkippoanalysis
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

appsecappsec-testingdvwaphpmysqlweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS)

OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) is a vulnerable web application for client-server communication with numerous vulnerabilities.

appsecweb-app-securitywebsocketdvwaphpmysql
MISP Taxii Server

A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.

taxiimispmysqlconfiguration
OWASP Hackademic Challenges

A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.

appsecapparmorapachemysqlphpweb-app-security
MISP Workbench Tools

Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.

mispmysqlredisincident-responseincident-analysis