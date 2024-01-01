16 tools and resources
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.
Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'
A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) is a vulnerable web application for client-server communication with numerous vulnerabilities.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.