Webshell-Sniper 0 ( 0 ) A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL. Application Security Free phpmysqlunixterminalweb-server

mysql-honeypotd 0 ( 0 ) Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options. Honeypots Free honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security

django-kippo 0 ( 0 ) Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo' Honeypots Free mysqldjangokippo

Yara Manager 0 ( 0 ) A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options. Malware Analysis Free yararule-managementdatabasesqlitemysql