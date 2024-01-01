Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.
This site contains various free shareable log samples from various systems, security and network devices, applications, etc. The logs are collected from real systems, some contain evidence of compromise and other malicious activity. Logs are NOT sanitized, anonymized, or modified in any way. License/permission to use: public; use for whatever you want. Acknowledging the source - this site and chuvakin.org would be very nice; Beerware license is even better. Logs currently shared include Linux logs, Apache web server logs, Sendmail, Squid, etc.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
Cybersecurity project for security monitoring of Node.js applications.
Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.