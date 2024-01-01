Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

This site contains various free shareable log samples from various systems, security and network devices, applications, etc. The logs are collected from real systems, some contain evidence of compromise and other malicious activity. Logs are NOT sanitized, anonymized, or modified in any way. License/permission to use: public; use for whatever you want. Acknowledging the source - this site and chuvakin.org would be very nice; Beerware license is even better. Logs currently shared include Linux logs, Apache web server logs, Sendmail, Squid, etc.