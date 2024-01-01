NEW

ssm-acquire 0 ( 0 ) A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM. Digital Forensics Free awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery

bro-osquery-module 0 ( 0 ) A module for loading Bro logs as tables in Osquery Network Security Free osquerybrolog-analysis

Osquery 0 ( 0 ) Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights. Endpoint Security Free osquerymacossql

Palantir osquery Configuration 0 ( 0 ) Companion repository for deploying osquery in a production environment with tailored query packs. Security Operations Free osquery

sqhunter 0 ( 0 ) Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources. Threat Management Free osquerythreat-hunting

Doorman 0 ( 0 ) Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes. Endpoint Security Free osquery