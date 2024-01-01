osquery

9 tools and resources

NEW

ssm-acquire Logo

ssm-acquire

0 (0)

A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.

Digital Forensics
Free
awsssmmemory-analysisdockerosquery
bro-osquery-module Logo

bro-osquery-module

0 (0)

A module for loading Bro logs as tables in Osquery

Network Security
Free
osquerybrolog-analysis
Cyber Threat Hunting Logo

Cyber Threat Hunting

0 (0)

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingopen-sourceosquerysysmonai
Osquery Logo

Osquery

0 (0)

Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.

Endpoint Security
Free
osquerymacossql
Palantir osquery Configuration Logo

Palantir osquery Configuration

0 (0)

Companion repository for deploying osquery in a production environment with tailored query packs.

Security Operations
Free
osquery
sqhunter Logo

sqhunter

0 (0)

Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources.

Threat Management
Free
osquerythreat-hunting
Doorman Logo

Doorman

0 (0)

Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.

Endpoint Security
Free
osquery
Diffy (DEPRECATED) Logo

Diffy (DEPRECATED)

0 (0)

Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsecloud-securityawsosquery
Tracking a stolen code-signing certificate with osquery Logo

Tracking a stolen code-signing certificate with osquery

0 (0)

Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.

Security Operations
Free
appsecbinary-securitymalware-detectionosquery