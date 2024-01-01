Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. It provides a unique approach to threat detection by analyzing network traffic and identifying potential threats before they cause harm. With Darktrace, organizations can detect and respond to threats in real-time, reducing the risk of a breach. It's a perfect complement to existing infrastructure, providing clear and actionable intelligence to security teams. Darktrace's Cyber AI Loop uses machine learning algorithms to analyze network traffic and identify potential threats. It's designed to work seamlessly with existing security tools and can be deployed in minutes, making it a highly effective solution for organizations of all sizes. With Darktrace, security teams can detect and respond to threats in real-time, reducing the risk of a breach and minimizing the impact of a potential attack.