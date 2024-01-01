5 tools and resources
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.