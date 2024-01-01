deobfuscation

5 tools and resources

NEW

JS NICE Logo

JS NICE

0 (0)

Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationcode-analysis
CIRTKit Logo

CIRTKit

0 (0)

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
MARA Framework Logo

MARA Framework

0 (0)

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation
de4dot Logo

de4dot

0 (0)

de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisdeobfuscationdotnetobfuscation

Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

0 (0)

Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.

Application Security
Free
javascriptobfuscationdeobfuscationmalware-analysisbrowser-security