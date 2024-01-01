Blauhaunt 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Blauhaunt is a tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed to help answer the 'Cotton Eye Joe' question (Where did you come from where did you go) in Security Incidents and Threat Hunts. It provides an interactive user graph, heatmap of user activities, and timeline, and is designed for experienced DFIR specialists. The tool is easy to use, with no backend, and can be run locally by cloning the repository and running a simple HTTP server. Blauhaunt integrates with various tools and services, including PowerShell Script, Velociraptor Artifact, and Defender 365 KUSTO Query, making it a valuable resource for threat hunting and incident response.