Serverless, real-time data analysis framework for incident detection and response.
Blauhaunt is a tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed to help answer the 'Cotton Eye Joe' question (Where did you come from where did you go) in Security Incidents and Threat Hunts. It provides an interactive user graph, heatmap of user activities, and timeline, and is designed for experienced DFIR specialists. The tool is easy to use, with no backend, and can be run locally by cloning the repository and running a simple HTTP server. Blauhaunt integrates with various tools and services, including PowerShell Script, Velociraptor Artifact, and Defender 365 KUSTO Query, making it a valuable resource for threat hunting and incident response.
Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.
Sysmon for Linux is a tool that monitors and logs system activity with advanced filtering to identify malicious activity.
Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.