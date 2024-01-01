npm Blog Archive

Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
The npm blog has been discontinued, and updates are now published on the GitHub Blog and the GitHub Changelog. An analysis of the event-stream incident where a malicious package was removed from the Registry to prevent further abuse.
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
A set of scripts for collecting forensic data from Windows and Unix systems respecting the order of volatility.
A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques