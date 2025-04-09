Blackpanda Managed Security Services 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Blackpanda Managed Security Services offers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution through their IR-1 subscription model that combines incident response, vulnerability scanning, and cyber insurance access. The platform provides fixed-cost incident response services with 24/7 emergency dispatch capabilities, guaranteeing response within 4 hours of incident reporting. Each subscription includes one annual incident response credit for qualified cyber incidents such as web application attacks, system intrusion, business email compromise, malware, or ransomware. The service includes continuous vulnerability scanning through Attack Surface Management (ASM) technology that examines digital perimeters for over 80,000 vulnerabilities weekly. This external-only scanning method requires no software installation on client systems. Additionally, the platform offers Dark Web monitoring to detect leaked information and botnet activity. Blackpanda integrates cyber insurance access through their platform, allowing customers to obtain quotes for up to $5 million in coverage from Blackpanda Underwriting. The insurance covers financial loss, operational recovery, legal and compliance support, and crisis management. For organizations requiring more tailored services, Blackpanda offers IR-X, which includes additional consulting services such as incident response playbooks, tabletop exercises, compromise assessments, and purple teaming exercises. The platform is designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and other distributors to offer comprehensive cyber emergency response solutions to their clients at a fraction of traditional incident response costs.