Blackpanda Managed Security Services offers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution through their IR-1 subscription model that combines incident response, vulnerability scanning, and cyber insurance access. The platform provides fixed-cost incident response services with 24/7 emergency dispatch capabilities, guaranteeing response within 4 hours of incident reporting. Each subscription includes one annual incident response credit for qualified cyber incidents such as web application attacks, system intrusion, business email compromise, malware, or ransomware. The service includes continuous vulnerability scanning through Attack Surface Management (ASM) technology that examines digital perimeters for over 80,000 vulnerabilities weekly. This external-only scanning method requires no software installation on client systems. Additionally, the platform offers Dark Web monitoring to detect leaked information and botnet activity. Blackpanda integrates cyber insurance access through their platform, allowing customers to obtain quotes for up to $5 million in coverage from Blackpanda Underwriting. The insurance covers financial loss, operational recovery, legal and compliance support, and crisis management. For organizations requiring more tailored services, Blackpanda offers IR-X, which includes additional consulting services such as incident response playbooks, tabletop exercises, compromise assessments, and purple teaming exercises. The platform is designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and other distributors to offer comprehensive cyber emergency response solutions to their clients at a fraction of traditional incident response costs.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
PAGO Networks delivers AI-powered managed security services including MDR, integrated EPP/EDR, dark web monitoring, Open XDR, and OT-oriented endpoint protection.
ASPIA InfoTech offers a unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation with solutions spanning application security, vulnerability management, GRC, and security incident management.
Outpost24 Managed Security Services offers proactive security monitoring and management across networks, endpoints, applications, and clouds through a comprehensive CTEM platform with expert-led validation and unified risk visibility.
PINNED
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.