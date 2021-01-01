penetration-testing

211 tools and resources

RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

0 (0)

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
Bento Toolkit Logo

Bento Toolkit

0 (0)

A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players

Offensive Security
Free
dockerpenetration-testingctfguidocker-composeburp-suite
Metasploit Logo

Metasploit

0 (0)

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
Gobuster Logo

Gobuster

0 (0)

A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.

Network Security
Free
dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing
Feroxbuster Logo

Feroxbuster

0 (0)

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Network Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-server
FDsploit Logo

FDsploit

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
liffier Logo

liffier

0 (0)

A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.

Miscellaneous
Free
vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
XSSCon Logo

XSSCon

0 (0)

A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssxss-scannerweb-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
XXEinjector Logo

XXEinjector

0 (0)

Automate the exploitation of XXE vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xxevulnerability-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-research
as3nt Logo

as3nt

0 (0)

A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain

Network Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationdomain-enumerationsecurity-researchpenetration-testinginfosec
Subfinder Logo

Subfinder

0 (0)

Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool

Network Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationdns-lookupweb-scrapingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Can I take over XYZ? Logo

Can I take over XYZ?

0 (0)

A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.

Honeypots
Free
dnssubdomainssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Blinder Logo

Blinder

0 (0)

A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-research
BlackWidow Logo

BlackWidow

0 (0)

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
Free
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
httprebind Logo

httprebind

0 (0)

Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks

Offensive Security
Free
dns-rebindingssrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-security
CMSmap Logo

CMSmap

0 (0)

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Application Security
Free
scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing
tko-subs Logo

tko-subs

0 (0)

A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records

Offensive Security
Free
dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Puredns Logo

Puredns

0 (0)

A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool

Network Security
Free
dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
dotdotpwn Logo

dotdotpwn

0 (0)

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
Free
directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing
Femida Logo

Femida

0 (0)

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
extended-ssrf-search Logo

extended-ssrf-search

0 (0)

A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.

Network Security
Free
ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
DNS Rebind Toolkit Logo

DNS Rebind Toolkit

0 (0)

A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks

Offensive Security
Free
dnsrebindingattack-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-research
awesome-vulnerable-apps Logo

awesome-vulnerable-apps

0 (0)

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerable-appspenetration-testinglearningtestingsecurity-training
SSRFmap Logo

SSRFmap

0 (0)

Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool

Offensive Security
Free
ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing
Depix Logo

Depix

0 (0)

A tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots

Malware Analysis
Free
password-recoverymachine-learningsecurity-researchpenetration-testing
sandmap Logo

sandmap

0 (0)

A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap

Network Security
Free
nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing
Turbo Intruder Logo

Turbo Intruder

0 (0)

A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitevulnerability-scanninghttp-requestspenetration-testingsecurity-testing
xxexploiter Logo

xxexploiter

0 (0)

A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.

Malware Analysis
Free
xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational
Arjun Logo

Arjun

0 (0)

HTTP parameter discovery suite

Vulnerability Management
Free
httpvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
off-by-slash Logo

off-by-slash

0 (0)

A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale.

Network Security
Free
appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research
metahttp Logo

metahttp

0 (0)

A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentxxecurl
CRLF-Injection-Scanner Logo

CRLF-Injection-Scanner

0 (0)

Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.

Malware Analysis
Free
vulnerability-scannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
AWSBucketDump Logo

AWSBucketDump

0 (0)

A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awss3security-researchpenetration-testingfile-analysis
ESC Logo

ESC

0 (0)

Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team
dref Logo

dref

0 (0)

A DNS rebinding exploitation framework

Offensive Security
Free
dnsrebindingexploitationframeworksecurity-researchpenetration-testing
racepwn Logo

racepwn

0 (0)

A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamred-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-framework
git-dumper Logo

git-dumper

0 (0)

A tool to dump a Git repository from a website

Miscellaneous
Free
gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Turbo Intruder Scripts Logo

Turbo Intruder Scripts

0 (0)

A collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-researchautomationsc
Singularity Logo

Singularity

0 (0)

A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.

Offensive Security
Free
dns-rebindingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-securitynetwork-security
csprecon Logo

csprecon

0 (0)

A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy

Network Security
Free
cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research
mXtract Logo

mXtract

0 (0)

mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping
Yar Logo

Yar

0 (0)

A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing
Tugarecon Logo

Tugarecon

0 (0)

A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchsearch-enginedatabaseenumeration
Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy Logo

Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy

0 (0)

Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2red-teampenetration-testing
WayMore Logo

WayMore

0 (0)

A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.

Offensive Security
Free
url-scanningsubdomain-discoveryip-addresssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
OWASP Bricks Logo

OWASP Bricks

0 (0)

Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-trainingvulnerable-appweb-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-training
ghauri Logo

ghauri

0 (0)

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-app-securityvulnerability-detectionexploitation
Gato Logo

Gato

0 (0)

A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines

Offensive Security
Free
githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing
OpenRedireX Logo

OpenRedireX

0 (0)

A fuzzer for detecting open redirect vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-redirectvulnerability-scannerweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-research
PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy) Logo

PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy)

0 (0)

Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.

Offensive Security
Free
proxypenetration-testingjavatraffic-analysis
ExploitDB Logo

ExploitDB

0 (0)

A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve
WAPot

0 (0)

A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic

Network Security
Free
honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
x8 Logo

x8

0 (0)

Hidden parameters discovery suite

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecuritybug-bountyexploitpenetration-testing
hakrawler Logo

hakrawler

0 (0)

A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application

Offensive Security
Free
crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Blacknet Logo

Blacknet

0 (0)

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing
HoneySMB Logo

HoneySMB

0 (0)

A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools
Honeytrap by Honeytrap Logo

Honeytrap by Honeytrap

0 (0)

An extensible and open-source system for running, monitoring, and managing honeypots with advanced features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingred-teampenetration-testingincident-response
URL Redirection Logo

URL Redirection

0 (0)

Technique used to forward one URL to another.

Application Security
Free
red-teamphishingsecurity-testingpenetration-testingweb-security
WebGoat Logo

WebGoat

0 (0)

A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-trainingowaspweb-app-securitypenetration-testing
IMAP-Honey Logo

IMAP-Honey

0 (0)

IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site

0 (0)

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectiondirectory-traversalweb-securitypenetration-testing
CloudBrute Logo

CloudBrute

0 (0)

A tool for discovering company infrastructure and apps on major cloud providers, beneficial for bug bounty hunters and penetration testers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitybug-bountyred-teampenetration-testing
Endlessh Logo

Endlessh

0 (0)

Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.

Honeypots
Free
sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool
Fridump Logo

Fridump

0 (0)

Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation Logo

AFE Android Framework for Exploitation

0 (0)

A framework for exploiting Android-based devices and applications

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research
Vuldroid Logo

Vuldroid

0 (0)

A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Network Flight Simulator (flightsim) Logo

Network Flight Simulator (flightsim)

0 (0)

A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitysecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-traffic
echoCTF Logo

echoCTF

0 (0)

echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness
Webhacking.kr Logo

Webhacking.kr

0 (0)

Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
Free
web-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionpenetration-testing
Mystikal Logo

Mystikal

0 (0)

A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Offensive Security
Free
macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team
PowerSploit Logo

PowerSploit

0 (0)

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence
o365recon Logo

o365recon

0 (0)

A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.

Offensive Security
Free
office-365reconnaissancepenetration-testingsecurity-assessment
Flan Logo

Flan

0 (0)

A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Evilginx2 Logo

Evilginx2

0 (0)

A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector
Grafana SSRF Logo

Grafana SSRF

0 (0)

Authenticated SSRF in Grafana

Network Security
Free
ssrfsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Metasploit Cheat Sheet Logo

Metasploit Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to using Metasploit, including searching for modules, specifying exploits and payloads, and using auxiliary modules.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingmetasploitexploitpayload
CloudFox Logo

CloudFox

0 (0)

CloudFox helps gain situational awareness in unfamiliar cloud environments for penetration testers and offensive security professionals.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceawspenetration-testing
Tracy Logo

Tracy

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-detectioncode-analysissecurity-auditpenetration-testing
Shadow Workers Logo

Shadow Workers

0 (0)

A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingxsssecurity-research
altdns Logo

altdns

0 (0)

A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them

Honeypots
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
NimPlant Logo

NimPlant

0 (0)

A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team
LaBrea Logo

LaBrea

0 (0)

LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses.

Honeypots
Free
hacking-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-testingnetwork-securityhoneytrap

Pentoo Linux

0 (0)

A Live CD and Live USB for penetration testing and security assessment

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-assessment
MSBuildAPICaller Logo

MSBuildAPICaller

0 (0)

A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team
Ivy Logo

Ivy

0 (0)

Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode.

Offensive Security
Free
payload-creationshellcodepenetration-testingred-team
Securibench Micro Logo

Securibench Micro

0 (0)

A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testing
timing_attack Logo

timing_attack

0 (0)

A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningtiming-attackweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testing
LAMPSecurity Training Logo

LAMPSecurity Training

0 (0)

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
InlineWhispers Logo

InlineWhispers

0 (0)

A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques Logo

Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques

0 (0)

A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
windowsprivilege-escalationsecuritypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
AppUse Logo

AppUse

0 (0)

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Offensive Security
Free
appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing
Glutton Setup Logo

Glutton Setup

0 (0)

Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingpentestnetwork-securityssh
Gophish Logo

Gophish

0 (0)

An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-awarenessopen-sourcetoolkitsecurity-training
Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump Logo

Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump

0 (0)

A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyreconnaissancesubdomain-scanningsource-code-analysispenetration-testinginfosec
Sliver Logo

Sliver

0 (0)

Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.

Offensive Security
Free
security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations

Drifter

0 (0)

A wargame that challenges your hacking skills

Training and Resources
Free
wargamepenetration-testingsecurity-trainingbinary-securityfile-analysis
Security Scenario Generator (SecGen) Logo

Security Scenario Generator (SecGen)

0 (0)

SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfvagrantrubysecurity-educationpenetration-testing
sqliv Logo

sqliv

0 (0)

A massive SQL injection vulnerability scanner

Vulnerability Management
Free
sql-injectionvulnerability-scanningscannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Syrup Logo

Syrup

0 (0)

SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity
SQL Injection Cheat Sheet Logo

SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

Training and Resources
Free
sql-injectioncheat-sheetpenetration-testingsecurity-professionalsdatabase-securityoraclemicrosoftmysql
Vulnerable-AD Logo

Vulnerable-AD

0 (0)

Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing
Pagodo Logo

Pagodo

0 (0)

Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research
ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution Logo

ClickOnce (Twice or Thrice): A Technique for Social Engineering and (Un)trusted Command Execution

0 (0)

A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology

Offensive Security
Free
social-engineeringred-teampenetration-testingethical-hackingcsharp
sshesame Logo

sshesame

0 (0)

An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF) Logo

Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

0 (0)

A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation

Offensive Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingattack-platform
Security Cheatsheets Logo

Security Cheatsheets

0 (0)

Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingctfsecurityhacking
SecGame #1: Sauron Logo

SecGame #1: Sauron

0 (0)

A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityprivilege-escalation
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) Logo

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

0 (0)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
auditcloud-securityawsgcpazurepenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
SSH MITM v2.3-dev Logo

SSH MITM v2.3-dev

0 (0)

A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.

Offensive Security
Free
sshpenetration-testingproxypassword-crackingauditing
InvisibilityCloak Logo

InvisibilityCloak

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing
Darkarmour Logo

Darkarmour

0 (0)

Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows
OWASP OWTF Logo

OWASP OWTF

0 (0)

OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingowaspsecurity-standardspentesting
Metasploit Unleashed Logo

Metasploit Unleashed

0 (0)

Free online ethical hacking course covering penetration testing, web app assessments, exploit development, and security operations.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingexploit-developmentsecurity-operations
PortSwigger Logo

PortSwigger

0 (0)

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security
Hack Yourself First Logo

Hack Yourself First

0 (0)

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountyctfhackinginfosecpenetration-testingsecurity-testing
AggressiveProxy Logo

AggressiveProxy

0 (0)

Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.

Offensive Security
Free
proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode
SharpC2 Logo

SharpC2

0 (0)

A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool
PenTesters Framework (PTF) Logo

PenTesters Framework (PTF)

0 (0)

A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingframeworkpythonubuntu
Hornet Logo

Hornet

0 (0)

Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Penetration Testing Execution Standard (PTES)

0 (0)

A structured approach for conducting penetration tests with seven main sections covering all aspects of the test.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
WordPress Exploit Framework Logo

WordPress Exploit Framework

0 (0)

A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingwordpressrubyframeworkexploitsecurity-testing
KFSensor Logo

KFSensor

0 (0)

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection
sqlmap Logo

sqlmap

0 (0)

Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation

Vulnerability Management
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingdatabase-securityvulnerability-scanning
Pwndrop Logo

Pwndrop

0 (0)

Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testing
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) Logo

Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

0 (0)

iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appseciospenetration-testingvulnerabilitymobile-security
tcpkill Logo

tcpkill

0 (0)

A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpnetwork-administrationpenetration-testing
EvilClippy Logo

EvilClippy

0 (0)

A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing
Honey Ports Logo

Honey Ports

0 (0)

A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning

Network Security
Free
honeypotport-scanningdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testingnetwork-security

The Penetration Testing Execution Standard

0 (0)

A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-researchexploitationreporting
INE Security Logo

INE Security

0 (0)

INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.

Training and Resources
Free
certificationcybersecuritytrainingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-hunting
AzureGoat Logo

AzureGoat

0 (0)

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Application Security
Free
azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing
Modlishka Logo

Modlishka

0 (0)

Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications.

Offensive Security
Free
reverse-proxypenetration-testingweb-application-securitysecurity-testing
shad0w Logo

shad0w

0 (0)

A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationred-teampenetration-testinglateral-movementprivilege-escalation
Attack-Defense Online Lab Logo

Attack-Defense Online Lab

0 (0)

Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
Legion Logo

Legion

0 (0)

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet Logo

Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Guides and eBooks
Free
windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
Mortar Logo

Mortar

0 (0)

Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research
RedGuard Logo

RedGuard

0 (0)

A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab Logo

Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab

0 (0)

A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctfoffensive-securitypenetration-testing
Root the Box Logo

Root the Box

0 (0)

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagwargamespenetration-testingincident-responsedigital-forensicsthreat-hunting
sshlowpot Logo

sshlowpot

0 (0)

A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing
SharpSploit Logo

SharpSploit

0 (0)

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchcsharpdotnetlibrary
HoneypotPi Logo

HoneypotPi

0 (0)

Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
RedWarden Logo

RedWarden

0 (0)

RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy
netripper Logo

netripper

0 (0)

Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysispenetration-testingnetwork-reconnaissance
damnvulnerable.me Logo

damnvulnerable.me

0 (0)

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Application Security
Free
appsecbug-bountycsrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-securityxss

Weakpass

0 (0)

A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.

Specialized Security
Free
password-crackingbruteforcingwordlistspenetration-testingbug-bounty

GoatseLinux: It's Wide Open [tm] GSL

0 (0)

A VMware image for penetration testing purposes

Vulnerability Management
Free
penetration-testingbinary-securityfile-analysis
bWAPP Logo

bWAPP

0 (0)

A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security

Penetration Testing Practice Lab - Vulnerable Apps/Systems

0 (0)

Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-applicationsweb-app-security
Otseca Logo

Otseca

0 (0)

Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration.

Vulnerability Management
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-auditsystem-administrationsecurity-research
WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library) Logo

WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

0 (0)

An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research
Metasploit Framework Logo

Metasploit Framework

0 (0)

A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingmetasploitvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpenetration-testing-framework
Yasuo Logo

Yasuo

0 (0)

A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-toolvulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityred-teampenetration-testing
Bifrozt-ansible Logo

Bifrozt-ansible

0 (0)

Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-response
Go SSH Honeypot Logo

Go SSH Honeypot

0 (0)

Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts

Network Security
Free
sshdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testing