NEW

RoboShadow 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features. Vulnerability Management Commercial windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

Gobuster 0 ( 0 ) A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Network Security Free dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing

FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing

liffier 0 ( 0 ) A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL. Miscellaneous Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

Blinder 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks Malware Analysis Free sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-research

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

CMSmap 0 ( 0 ) A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. Application Security Free scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing

tko-subs 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records Offensive Security Free dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing

Puredns 0 ( 0 ) A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool Network Security Free dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

SSRFmap 0 ( 0 ) Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool Offensive Security Free ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing

sandmap 0 ( 0 ) A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap Network Security Free nmapcliscannersecurity-testingnetwork-scanningpenetration-testing

xxexploiter 0 ( 0 ) A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data. Malware Analysis Free xxeexploitxmlvulnerabilitypenetration-testingeducational

off-by-slash 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale. Network Security Free appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research

metahttp 0 ( 0 ) A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE Network Security Free penetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentxxecurl

CRLF-Injection-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains. Malware Analysis Free vulnerability-scannersecurity-testingpenetration-testing

ESC 0 ( 0 ) Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features Malware Analysis Free appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team

racepwn 0 ( 0 ) A framework for testing and exploiting race conditions in software Offensive Security Free blue-teamred-teampenetration-testingpenetration-testing-framework

git-dumper 0 ( 0 ) A tool to dump a Git repository from a website Miscellaneous Free gitrepositoryweb-scrapingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

csprecon 0 ( 0 ) A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy Network Security Free cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research

mXtract 0 ( 0 ) mXtract is a Linux-based tool for memory analysis and dumping with regex pattern search capabilities. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysispenetration-testingregexmemory-dumping

Yar 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing

WayMore 0 ( 0 ) A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources. Offensive Security Free url-scanningsubdomain-discoveryip-addresssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

Gato 0 ( 0 ) A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines Offensive Security Free githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing

ExploitDB 0 ( 0 ) A CVE compliant archive of public exploits and corresponding vulnerable software, and a categorized index of Internet search engine queries designed to uncover sensitive information. Offensive Security Free exploitvulnerability-researchpenetration-testingcybersecuritycve

WAPot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic Network Security Free honeypotroutersecurity-testingpenetration-testing

hakrawler 0 ( 0 ) A simple, fast web crawler for discovering endpoints and assets in a web application Offensive Security Free crawlerweb-crawlerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Blacknet 0 ( 0 ) Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing

HoneySMB 0 ( 0 ) A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks Honeypots Free honeypotsmbincident-responsethreat-huntingpenetration-testingsecurity-tools

IMAP-Honey 0 ( 0 ) IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog. Honeypots Free honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Endlessh 0 ( 0 ) Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner. Honeypots Free sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool

Fridump 0 ( 0 ) Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingfridapenetration-testingmemory-analysisbinary-security

Vuldroid 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecappsec-toolvulnerable-appsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

echoCTF 0 ( 0 ) echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness

Mystikal 0 ( 0 ) A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Offensive Security Free macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team

PowerSploit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes. Offensive Security Free powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence

o365recon 0 ( 0 ) A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential. Offensive Security Free office-365reconnaissancepenetration-testingsecurity-assessment

Flan 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

Evilginx2 0 ( 0 ) A standalone man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials and bypassing 2-factor authentication. Offensive Security Free phishingpenetration-testingsecurity-researchattack-vector

altdns 0 ( 0 ) A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them Honeypots Free penetration-testingvulnerability-scanning

NimPlant 0 ( 0 ) A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcommand-line-toolpenetration-testingred-team

LaBrea 0 ( 0 ) LaBrea is a 'sticky' honeypot and IDS tool that traps malicious actors by creating virtual servers on unused IP addresses. Honeypots Free hacking-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-testingnetwork-securityhoneytrap

Pentoo Linux 0 ( 0 ) A Live CD and Live USB for penetration testing and security assessment Offensive Security Free penetration-testingsecurity-assessment

MSBuildAPICaller 0 ( 0 ) A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection. Offensive Security Free appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team

Ivy 0 ( 0 ) Ivy is a payload creation framework for executing arbitrary VBA source code directly in memory, utilizing programmatical access to load, decrypt, and execute shellcode. Offensive Security Free payload-creationshellcodepenetration-testingred-team

InlineWhispers 0 ( 0 ) A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes. Offensive Security Free cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security

AppUse 0 ( 0 ) A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts. Offensive Security Free appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

Sliver 0 ( 0 ) Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments. Offensive Security Free security-testingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-operations

Syrup 0 ( 0 ) SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity

Vulnerable-AD 0 ( 0 ) Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing

Pagodo 0 ( 0 ) Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

sshesame 0 ( 0 ) An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing

Darkarmour 0 ( 0 ) Darkarmour is a Windows AV evasion tool that helps bypass antivirus software, allowing for the creation of undetectable malware. Offensive Security Free appsecmalwarepenetration-testingsecurity-researchwindows

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

AggressiveProxy 0 ( 0 ) Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode. Offensive Security Free proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode

SharpC2 0 ( 0 ) A C#-based Command and Control Framework for remote access and control of compromised systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlcsharppenetration-testingred-teamsecurity-tool

Hornet 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems. Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system for detecting hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services. Honeypots Free honeypotwindowssecurity-testingpenetration-testingincident-responsethreat-detection

Pwndrop 0 ( 0 ) Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV. Offensive Security Free red-teampenetration-testing

tcpkill 0 ( 0 ) A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation. Network Security Free network-securitytcpnetwork-administrationpenetration-testing

EvilClippy 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform tool for creating malicious MS Office documents with hidden VBA macros and anti-analysis features. Offensive Security Free appsecphishingred-teampenetration-testing

AzureGoat 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations. Application Security Free azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing

Modlishka 0 ( 0 ) Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications. Offensive Security Free reverse-proxypenetration-testingweb-application-securitysecurity-testing

Legion 0 ( 0 ) An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework

Mortar 0 ( 0 ) Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingred-teamsecurity-testingthreat-research

RedGuard 0 ( 0 ) A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlred-teampenetration-testingendpoint-detection-and-responseblue-team

sshlowpot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing

HoneypotPi 0 ( 0 ) Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

RedWarden 0 ( 0 ) RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy

Weakpass 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes. Specialized Security Free password-crackingbruteforcingwordlistspenetration-testingbug-bounty

bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security

Otseca 0 ( 0 ) Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration. Vulnerability Management Free penetration-testingsecurity-auditsystem-administrationsecurity-research