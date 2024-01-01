NEW

DFTimewolf 0 ( 0 ) A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisorchestration

Rekall 0 ( 0 ) Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures. Digital Forensics Free memory-analysisforensic-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics

MFTExtractor 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing and extracting information from the Master File Table of NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free ntfsfile-systemforensic-analysisfile-extractiondigital-forensics

Magnet ACQUIRE 0 ( 0 ) Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicscomputer-forensicsforensic-analysis

Turbinia 0 ( 0 ) Turbinia is an open-source framework for automating the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysis

PowerForensics 0 ( 0 ) PowerForensics is a PowerShell digital forensics framework for hard drive forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicspowershellforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis

Timesketch 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisforensic-tool

Dissect 0 ( 0 ) Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responseforensic-analysis

Plaso 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysiscomputer-forensics

mem 0 ( 0 ) Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations. Digital Forensics Free memory-dumpingforensic-analysis

IRTriage 0 ( 0 ) Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems. Digital Forensics Free incident-responseforensic-analysiswindowsmemory-dumping

OpenRASP 0 ( 0 ) OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging. Application Security Free appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux

hashlookup-forensic-analyser 0 ( 0 ) Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysiscirclforensic-analysis

nTimetools 0 ( 0 ) A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensic-analysisred-teamntfs

SkypeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisdigital-forensicsosintincident-response

iOSForensic 0 ( 0 ) iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML. Digital Forensics Free iosforensic-analysispython

Skadi 0 ( 0 ) A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensicsforensic-analysisforensic-tool

Wombat Forensics 0 ( 0 ) A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisfile-analysisforensic-tool

CAPE 0 ( 0 ) Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection

dfvfs 0 ( 0 ) A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-systemvirtual-file-systemforensic-analysisfile-access

DFIRTrack 0 ( 0 ) DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts. Security Operations Free dfirincident-responsedigital-forensicsincident-trackingincident-response-toolforensic-analysis

LiME 0 ( 0 ) LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint. Digital Forensics Free memory-acquisitionforensic-analysiskernel-modulememory-forensicslinux

nightHawk Response 0 ( 0 ) Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React. Digital Forensics Free elasticsearchforensic-analysis

Chainsaw 0 ( 0 ) Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisevent-logs

RegRipper 3.0 0 ( 0 ) Automated tool for parsing Windows registry hives and extracting valuable information for forensic analysis. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicswindows-forensicsforensic-analysis

Acquire 0 ( 0 ) A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython

CyLR 0 ( 0 ) CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos

SPECTR3 0 ( 0 ) Remote Acquisition Tool Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysis

Mastiff 0 ( 0 ) A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats Endpoint Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisstatic-analysismalware-analysisforensic-analysis

rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsethreat-huntingforensic-artifactsforensic-analysis

unix_collector 0 ( 0 ) A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisunixshell-scriptforensic-tooldigital-forensics

libesedb 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications. Digital Forensics Free exchangewindowsforensic-analysisdatabase-security

tcpxtract 0 ( 0 ) A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm. Network Security Free file-carvingnetwork-traffic-analysisfile-recoveryforensic-analysis

libewf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsefile-formatforensic-analysis

MFTMactime 0 ( 0 ) MFT and USN parser for direct extraction in filesystem timeline format with YARA rule support. Digital Forensics Free mftfile-systemforensic-analysistriage

Forensic Registry EDitor (FRED) 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform registry hive editor for forensic analysis with advanced features like hex viewer and reporting engine. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysis

PacketStreamer 0 ( 0 ) High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads. Network Security Free packet-capturenetwork-trafficforensic-analysisthreat-detection

libevtx 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython

libsmdev 0 ( 0 ) A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisinformation-securityforensic-investigation

artifactcollector 0 ( 0 ) A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations. Digital Forensics Free forensic-analysisforensic-artifactsforensic-investigationforensic-tool