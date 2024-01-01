eCrimeLabs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

eCrimeLabs SOAR Platform helps detect and respond to emerging threats in your infrastructure. It is a trusted 3rd party provider listed in the MISP Project, offering implementation, hosting, and support on the MISP Threat Sharing platform. The Cratos SOAR platform enables organizations to act swiftly in case of an incident by leveraging data within the MISP platform and integrating seamlessly into the organization's infrastructure, thereby reducing response time to security incidents.