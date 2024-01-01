A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.
eCrimeLabs SOAR Platform helps detect and respond to emerging threats in your infrastructure. It is a trusted 3rd party provider listed in the MISP Project, offering implementation, hosting, and support on the MISP Threat Sharing platform. The Cratos SOAR platform enables organizations to act swiftly in case of an incident by leveraging data within the MISP platform and integrating seamlessly into the organization's infrastructure, thereby reducing response time to security incidents.
NECOMA focuses on data collection, threat analysis, and developing new cyberdefense mechanisms to protect infrastructure and endpoints.
Advanced threat prevention and detection platform leveraging Deep CDR, Multiscanning, and Sandbox technologies to protect against data breaches and ransom attacks.
Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.