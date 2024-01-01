6 tools and resources
Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.
Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.