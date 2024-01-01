patch-management

ThreatDown EDR

Powerfully simple endpoint security solution that takes down threats without interrupting business.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-securityantivirusvulnerability-assessmentincident-responseendpoint-detectionpatch-management
Android Vulnerability Test Suite

A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningattack-surfacedevice-securitypatch-management
Mana Security

A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.

Vulnerability Management
Free
macosvulnerability-managementapp-securitypatch-managementcve
Windows Exploit Suggester

Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.

Vulnerability Management
Free
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningwindowsmicrosoftmetasploit
Sherlock PowerShell Script

Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
patch-managementvulnerability-scanningpowershellsecurity-audit
Rudder

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.

Miscellaneous
Free
automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance