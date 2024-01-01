Cloud Academy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

VMware Carbon Black is a comprehensive endpoint protection platform that provides unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers. It offers a range of products and services, including threat hunting and incident response, managed detection and response, next-generation antivirus and behavioral EDR, and full lifecycle container security. The platform adapts to unique environments and the evolving threat landscape, providing continuous visibility and security for security operation centers and incident response teams. It also offers real-time device assessment and remediation, and enables operationalization and unification of security for workloads running in private, public, and hybrid cloud environments. VMware Carbon Black is a powerful solution for modern enterprises seeking to disrupt advanced attacks and protect their most valuable assets.