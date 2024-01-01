permissions

5 tools and resources

NEW

RiskInDroid Logo

RiskInDroid

0 (0)

A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningreverse-engineeringpermissionsappsec
LinEnum Logo

LinEnum

0 (0)

LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.

Offensive Security
Free
linuxenumerationkernelpermissions
Security Tips - Apache HTTP Server Version 2.4 Logo

Security Tips - Apache HTTP Server Version 2.4

0 (0)

Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.

Miscellaneous
Free
web-serversecuritydospermissions
Redexer Logo

Redexer

0 (0)

Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securitydexpermissionsreverse-engineering
Gatekeeper Library by Psecio Logo

Gatekeeper Library by Psecio

0 (0)

A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
rbacaccess-controlpermissions