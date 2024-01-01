AndroZoo 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AndroZoo is a growing collection of Android Applications collected from several sources, including the official Google Play app market. It currently contains 24,472,838 different APKs, each of which has been (or will soon be) analysed by tens of different AntiVirus products to know which applications are detected as Malware. By releasing our dataset to the research community, we also aim at encouraging our fellow researchers to engage in reproducible experiments. To access this dataset, see the Access page. New! In December 2023, we added Google Play Metadata. More info on the dedicated page.