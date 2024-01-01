A tool for hacking and security testing of JWT
AndroZoo is a growing collection of Android Applications collected from several sources, including the official Google Play app market. It currently contains 24,472,838 different APKs, each of which has been (or will soon be) analysed by tens of different AntiVirus products to know which applications are detected as Malware. By releasing our dataset to the research community, we also aim at encouraging our fellow researchers to engage in reproducible experiments. To access this dataset, see the Access page. New! In December 2023, we added Google Play Metadata. More info on the dedicated page.
Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.
A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.
FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.
Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation.
A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.