Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security. It includes common vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection, Cross-site Scripting (XSS), and Cross-site Request Forgery (CSRF), allowing users to test their skills and tools. This site is not a real shop and is intended for educational purposes only.