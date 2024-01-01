check-my-headers 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fast and simple way to check any HTTP Headers. Thanks Liran Tal and the amazing Snyk team for your support 😊. Usage: Command line - Using Node.js's npx to run a one-off scan of a website: npx check-my-headers https://example.com. The CLI will gracefully handle cases where the URL to scan is missing or wrong. Module - Using check-my-headers in your project: const checkMyHeaders = require('check-my-headers'); checkMyHeaders('http://example.com').then(({ messages, headers, status }) => { console.log(`Status code: ${status}`); console.log('Messages:'); console.log(messages); console.log('Current headers:'); console.log(headers); }); Output: Status code: 200, Messages: [{ msg: 'Remove field: server', type: 'error' }, { msg: 'Missing field: content-security-policy', type: 'error' }, { msg: 'Missing field: referrer-policy', type: 'error' }, { msg: 'Missing field: strict-transport-security', type: 'error' }, { msg: 'Missing field: x-xss-protection', type: 'error' }]