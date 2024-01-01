A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments
Audits JavaScript projects using the OSS Index v3 REST API to identify known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions. Supports any project with package managers that install npm dependencies into a node_modules folder including: npm, Angular, yarn, bower. For users wanting to use Nexus IQ Server as their data source for scanning, version 77 or above must be installed. The user performing the scan must have the permission 'Can Evaluate Applications', which can be found in the Role Editor > User > Permissions > IQ Installation. AuditJS can be used via npx (least permanent install) or global install (most permanent install). It supports node LTS versions of 8.x forward at the moment.
A tool for detecting and preventing secrets in code
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.