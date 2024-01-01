AuditJS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Audits JavaScript projects using the OSS Index v3 REST API to identify known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions. Supports any project with package managers that install npm dependencies into a node_modules folder including: npm, Angular, yarn, bower. For users wanting to use Nexus IQ Server as their data source for scanning, version 77 or above must be installed. The user performing the scan must have the permission 'Can Evaluate Applications', which can be found in the Role Editor > User > Permissions > IQ Installation. AuditJS can be used via npx (least permanent install) or global install (most permanent install). It supports node LTS versions of 8.x forward at the moment.