A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
Checkmarx SAST combines both speed and security to improve developer experience – up to 90% faster with 80% lower false positives. It provides adaptive vulnerability scanning, best fix location, AI query builder, AI security champion, and scan uncompiled code. It supports over 35 languages and 80 language frameworks, from the newest to legacy languages, promoting multi-platform development. Checkmarx SAST scans on check-in, directly from source code repositories including GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket. This facilitates direct integration into your SDLC. No need to choose between speed and security. Get the best of both worlds by streamlining your security testing while securing mission-critical enterprise applications.
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.
Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset
Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a suite of application security tools that integrates security into the software development lifecycle and production environments, including IAST, SAST, RASP, and SCA capabilities.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.