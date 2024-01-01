Checkmarx SAST 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Checkmarx SAST combines both speed and security to improve developer experience – up to 90% faster with 80% lower false positives. It provides adaptive vulnerability scanning, best fix location, AI query builder, AI security champion, and scan uncompiled code. It supports over 35 languages and 80 language frameworks, from the newest to legacy languages, promoting multi-platform development. Checkmarx SAST scans on check-in, directly from source code repositories including GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket. This facilitates direct integration into your SDLC. No need to choose between speed and security. Get the best of both worlds by streamlining your security testing while securing mission-critical enterprise applications.