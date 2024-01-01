7 tools and resources
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.
Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.
A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.
A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.