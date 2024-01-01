apk

apk-mitm

Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection

Malware Analysis
apkmitmapksignerapktool
Andromeda

Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.

Malware Analysis
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security
Aptoide

Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities.

Specialized Security
appsecapkpackage-manager
Androguard

A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.

Application Security
dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida
Apktool

A tool for reverse engineering Android apk files.

Malware Analysis
apkreverse-engineeringfile-analysisbinary-security
ClassyShark

A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.

Malware Analysis
dexjavaapkxmlresources
SUPER Android Analyzer

A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.

Application Security
apkbinary-securityfile-analysisvulnerability-detection