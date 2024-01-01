A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
CFGScanDroid is a utility for comparing control flow graph (CFG) signatures to the control flow graphs of Android methods. It was designed as a scanner for malicious applications. Building: If you do not have Maven installed: sudo apt-get install maven (If you're on a non-Debian OS, I believe in you and your ability to get Maven installed.) If you have Maven, the build script should run the correct command: ./build.sh This will create a file: target/CFGScanDroid-0.1-jar-with-dependencies.jar Running: java -jar target/CFGScanDroid-0.1-jar-with-dependencies.jar USAGE: Must have one of (-d|-s|-l|-r) and you should probably specify some DEX files (-f) to use too ESSENTIALS: -f, -dex-files DEX file(s) to run -d, -dump-sigs Dump signature for each method of each DEX file -s, -sig-file A file containing signatures -r, -raw-signature Pass a signature in raw on the command line -l, -load-sigs-from-dex DEX file(s) whose methods to scan with SCAN MODES: -e, -exact-match Only match complete signature CFG to function CFG -p, -partial-match Find the signature graph
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.