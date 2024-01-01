dynamic-analysis

13 tools and resources

NEW

aemscan Logo

aemscan

0 (0)

A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis
Drltrace Logo

Drltrace

0 (0)

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.

Application Security
Free
dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux
AndroPyTool Logo

AndroPyTool

0 (0)

A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.

Specialized Security
Free
apksstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisandroguardvirus-totalmongodbjsoncsv
Hooker Logo

Hooker

0 (0)

An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security
GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff') Logo

GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

0 (0)

A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentreverse-engineeringdynamic-analysispythondebugging
App Detonator Logo

App Detonator

0 (0)

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Application Security
Free
appsecmobile-securitydynamic-analysismalware-detectionvulnerability-detection
ProbeDroid Logo

ProbeDroid

0 (0)

Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.

Application Security
Free
javainstrumentationdynamic-analysis
ConDroid Logo

ConDroid

0 (0)

ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.

Application Security
Free
appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting
Quark Script Logo

Quark Script

0 (0)

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting
DroidBox Logo

DroidBox

0 (0)

DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security
Inspeckage Logo

Inspeckage

0 (0)

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering
StaDynA Logo

StaDynA

0 (0)

StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.

Specialized Security
Free
app-securitydynamic-analysisstatic-analysis
Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet Logo

Mobile Application Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques

Training and Resources
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringstatic-analysisdynamic-analysisnetwork-analysis