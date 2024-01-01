13 tools and resources
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques