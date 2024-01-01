NEW

aemscan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis

Drltrace 0 ( 0 ) Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications. Application Security Free dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux

Hooker 0 ( 0 ) An open-source project for dynamic analysis of Android applications using the Android Substrate framework. Specialized Security Free appsecdynamic-analysismobile-security

ProbeDroid 0 ( 0 ) Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications. Application Security Free javainstrumentationdynamic-analysis

ConDroid 0 ( 0 ) ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis. Application Security Free appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting

Quark Script 0 ( 0 ) Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities. Specialized Security Free mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting

DroidBox 0 ( 0 ) DroidBox is a tool for dynamic analysis of Android applications, providing insights into package behavior and security. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitydynamic-analysisandroid-security

Inspeckage 0 ( 0 ) Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering