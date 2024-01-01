security-scanning

9 tools and resources

aemscan

A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersecurity-scanningstatic-analysisdynamic-analysis
WPSpider

A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-scanning
Yar

A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing
second-order

Second-order subdomain takeover scanner

Digital Forensics
Free
subdomain-takeovervulnerability-scanningsecurity-auditsecurity-scanning
GuardDog

GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securitypackage-securitysecurity-scanning
w3af

Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securityweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-scanning
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05

Scans Alpine base images for vulnerabilities using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05

Vulnerability Management
Free
dockercvesecurity-scanning
tfsec to Trivy Migration

tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution

Vulnerability Management
Free
security-scanning
Joi Security

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecscannerscanningsecurity-scanningvulnerabilitiesweb-app-securityweb-security