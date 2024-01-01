9 tools and resources
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules.
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
Scans Alpine base images for vulnerabilities using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution
CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.