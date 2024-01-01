Mobile Audit Logo

Mobile Audit is a SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs, utilizing Docker for easy deployment in a multiplatform environment. It provides detailed information such as application info, security info, SAST findings, best practices implemented, Virus Total info, certificate info, strings, databases, and files.

Application Security
Free
appsecapksdockermalware-analysissastsecurity-testing

