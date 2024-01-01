windows-security

Abusing DCOM For Yet Another Lateral Movement Technique Logo

Abusing DCOM For Yet Another Lateral Movement Technique

0 (0)

An exploration of a new method to abuse DCOM for remote payload execution and lateral movement.

Offensive Security
Free
lateral-movementwindows-security
CobaltStrikeScan Logo

CobaltStrikeScan

0 (0)

Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.

Threat Management
Free
cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security
Microsoft Community Hub Logo

Microsoft Community Hub

0 (0)

Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.

Training and Resources
Free
microsoftcommunitycybersecuritymicrosoft-365windows-securityazure
Deception-as-Detection Logo

Deception-as-Detection

0 (0)

Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.

Threat Management
Free
mitre-attackwindows-securitylinux-securitymac-securityhoney-pot
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script Logo

Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

0 (0)

Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.

Security Operations
Free
windowssecurityscriptsecurity-professionalswindows-security
LogonTracer Logo

LogonTracer

0 (0)

Investigate malicious logons by visualizing and analyzing Windows Active Directory event logs with LogonTracer.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-logswindows-securitymachine-learning
AppLocker Guidance Logo

AppLocker Guidance

0 (0)

A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting

Endpoint Security
Free
appsecapplockerwindows-securitygroup-policy
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers Logo

Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

0 (0)

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Security Operations
Free
appsecappsec-toolsecurity-toolwindows-securityremote-accessmalware