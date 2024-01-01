NEW

Dorothy2 0 ( 0 ) A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison. Malware Analysis Free botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis

bundler-audit 0 ( 0 ) Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources. Vulnerability Management Free rubyvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit

WPScan 0 ( 0 ) WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites. Vulnerability Management Free wordpressrubycurlvulnerability-scanning

Sticky Elephant 0 ( 0 ) A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings Honeypots Free honeypotyamlruby

OneGadget 0 ( 0 ) Find RCE gadgets for CTF pwn challenges with ease. Offensive Security Free ctfrcesymbolic-executionruby

Ruby Advisory Database 0 ( 0 ) A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure. Vulnerability Management Free ruby

SchemDBG 0 ( 0 ) A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisgdbruby

Fuzzapi 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup. Vulnerability Management Free rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security