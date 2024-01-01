ruby

16 tools and resources

NEW

Rizin Logo

Rizin

0 (0)

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
Dorothy2 Logo

Dorothy2

0 (0)

A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.

Malware Analysis
Free
botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis
Secure Ruby Development Guide Logo

Secure Ruby Development Guide

0 (0)

A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.

Miscellaneous
Free
rubyruby-on-railssoftware-securitysecurity-guidelines
dotgpg Logo

dotgpg

0 (0)

A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
gpgrubypassword-management
bundler-audit Logo

bundler-audit

0 (0)

Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyvulnerability-scanningsecurity-audit
WPScan Logo

WPScan

0 (0)

WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
wordpressrubycurlvulnerability-scanning
Security Scenario Generator (SecGen) Logo

Security Scenario Generator (SecGen)

0 (0)

SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfvagrantrubysecurity-educationpenetration-testing
Sticky Elephant Logo

Sticky Elephant

0 (0)

A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings

Honeypots
Free
honeypotyamlruby
OneGadget Logo

OneGadget

0 (0)

Find RCE gadgets for CTF pwn challenges with ease.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfrcesymbolic-executionruby
WordPress Exploit Framework Logo

WordPress Exploit Framework

0 (0)

A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingwordpressrubyframeworkexploitsecurity-testing
Ruby Advisory Database Logo

Ruby Advisory Database

0 (0)

A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.

Vulnerability Management
Free
ruby
SchemDBG Logo

SchemDBG

0 (0)

A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisgdbruby
AWS Recon Logo

AWS Recon

0 (0)

A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awssecurityinventorycollectionrubymulti-threaded
Fuzzapi Logo

Fuzzapi

0 (0)

Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyrailsdockersecurity-testingapi-security
Ensnare Logo

Ensnare

0 (0)

Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.

Network Security
Free
appsecrubyrailsmalware-detection
Hakiri Toolbelt Logo

Hakiri Toolbelt

0 (0)

Automate version scraping and vulnerability scanning for Ruby on Rails stacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
rubyruby-on-railsvulnerability-scanningcve