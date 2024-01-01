16 tools and resources
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.
A tool for securely backing up and versioning production secrets or shared passwords
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
WordPress security scanner for identifying vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.
SecGen creates vulnerable virtual machines and hacking challenges for learning security penetration testing techniques.
A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings
Find RCE gadgets for CTF pwn challenges with ease.
A Ruby framework designed to aid in the penetration testing of WordPress systems.
A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access.
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.
Automate version scraping and vulnerability scanning for Ruby on Rails stacks.