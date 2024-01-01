11 tools and resources
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.
Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.
A curated list of known malicious NPM packages
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.
An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.