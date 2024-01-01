dependency-management

11 tools and resources

PHP: The Right Way

Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.

phpbest-practicesdependency-managementsecuritytestingdeployment
snync Logo

snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
Envalid Logo

Envalid

A library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs

nodejsvalidationconfigurationdependency-management
Dependency Combobulator Logo

Dependency Combobulator

Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.

appsecdependency-managementsecurity-auditpentestingsecurity-toolvulnerability-detection
Dependencies Logo

Dependencies

An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.

dependency-managementdependency-scanningwindowsdlldebugging
sdc-check Logo

sdc-check

Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.

dependency-managementpackage-securityvulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditpackage-audit
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker Logo

Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.

dependency-managementdependency-scanningpythonsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Crypto 101: the book Logo

Crypto 101: the book

Introductory book about cryptography with instructions for building and translating.

cryptographytutorialdockerdependency-management
npm-zoo Logo

npm-zoo

A curated list of known malicious NPM packages

npmmalware-detectionpackage-managementsecurity-researchdependency-management
Confused Logo

Confused

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.

dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
LunaTrace Logo

LunaTrace

An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.

auditingdependency-managementvulnerability-scanning