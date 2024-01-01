FSquaDRA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications. The approach is based on the idea that repackaged applications want to maintain 'look and feel' of the originals. Our tool computes Jaccard similarity over the set of digests of files included into Android package file. We use the digests precomputed during the application signing, thus, significantly improving the speed of apk comparison. This work has been done in the University of Trento. Publication: The results of our research were presented on the 28th Annual IFIP WG 11.3 Working Conference on Data and Applications Security and Privacy. Please, use the following bibtex reference to cite our paper: @inproceedings{Fsquadra_Zhauniarovich2014, author = {Zhauniarovich, Yury and Gadyatskaya, Olga and Crispo, Bruno and La Spina, Francesco and Moser, Ermanno}, title = {{FSquaDRA: Fast Detection of Repackaged Applications}}, booktitle = {Proceedings of the 28th Annual IFIP WG 11.3 Working Conference on Data and Applications Security and Privacy}, series = {DBSec '14}, pages = {131--146}, year = {2014} Usage: We would recommend to build a jar file from the project. In this case, the tool can be r