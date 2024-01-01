A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system
FSquaDRA is a tool for detection of repackaged Android applications. The approach is based on the idea that repackaged applications want to maintain 'look and feel' of the originals. Our tool computes Jaccard similarity over the set of digests of files included into Android package file. We use the digests precomputed during the application signing, thus, significantly improving the speed of apk comparison. This work has been done in the University of Trento. Publication: The results of our research were presented on the 28th Annual IFIP WG 11.3 Working Conference on Data and Applications Security and Privacy. Please, use the following bibtex reference to cite our paper: @inproceedings{Fsquadra_Zhauniarovich2014, author = {Zhauniarovich, Yury and Gadyatskaya, Olga and Crispo, Bruno and La Spina, Francesco and Moser, Ermanno}, title = {{FSquaDRA: Fast Detection of Repackaged Applications}}, booktitle = {Proceedings of the 28th Annual IFIP WG 11.3 Working Conference on Data and Applications Security and Privacy}, series = {DBSec '14}, pages = {131--146}, year = {2014} Usage: We would recommend to build a jar file from the project. In this case, the tool can be r
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.
Tools and documentation for validating hardware security requirements on x86 platforms, including bootable USB key creation and platform configuration verification.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.