38 tools and resources
A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.
A DNS rebinding toolkit
A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration
A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing
A tool for domain flyovers
A DNS rebinding exploitation framework
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.
A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.
A technique to encode data within DNS queries for covert communication channels.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap.
Domain registration and web hosting services with free features and 24/7 customer support
Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.
Setup script for Regon-ng
A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober
An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.
A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.
SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.