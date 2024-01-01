dns

Gobuster

A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.

Network Security
dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing
dnsFookup

A DNS rebinding toolkit

Network Security
dnsrebindingdns-rebindingdns-security
Can I take over XYZ?

A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.

Honeypots
dnssubdomainssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
tko-subs

A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records

Offensive Security
dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing
Puredns

A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool

Network Security
dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing
DNS Rebind Toolkit

A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks

Offensive Security
dnsrebindingattack-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-research
autoSubTakeover

A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.

Honeypots
dnssubdomain-takeover
bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration

A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques

Digital Forensics
bug-bountydnsdomain-enumeration
TypeError/domained

A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration

Network Security
dnssubdomain-enumerationdns-lookupsubdomain-scanning
dnsx

A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing

Network Security
dnsdns-reconnaissancedns-security
aquatone

A tool for domain flyovers

Network Security
dnsnmapport-scanningpython
dref

A DNS rebinding exploitation framework

Offensive Security
dnsrebindingexploitationframeworksecurity-researchpenetration-testing
cnames

A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.

Network Security
dnssubdomain
Whonow

A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks

Honeypots
dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding
ScanCannon

A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces

Network Security
attack-pathsblue-teamdnsenumerationnetwork-discoveryreconnaissance
ONYPHE

ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.

Threat Management
asset-inventorycyber-defensednsdomain-name
DNS Honeypot - UDPot

A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.

Honeypots
dnshoneypotdockerpython
Quad9

A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.

Network Security
dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

Cisco Umbrella Popularity List

A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.

Threat Management
dnsnetwork-securitythreat-intelligence
kube-iptables-tailer

A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.

Network Security
kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns
Synthetic Adversarial Log Objects (SALO)

A framework for generating log events without the need for infrastructure, allowing for simple, repeatable, and randomized log event creation.

SIEM and Log Management
security-researchdata-sciencenetwork-securitydnscloud-native
DNS Tunnelling

A technique to encode data within DNS queries for covert communication channels.

Network Security
dnstunnelingnetwork-security
massdns

A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)

Network Security
dnsreconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool
Raccoon

Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap.

Offensive Security
dnsreconnaissanceport-scanningsubdomain-enumerationweb-application-security
Pair Domains

Domain registration and web hosting services with free features and 24/7 customer support

Miscellaneous
dns
Scumblr

Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.

Security Operations
appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools
Domain

Setup script for Regon-ng

Offensive Security
reconnaissancednsscript
dns-parallel-prober

A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober

Network Security
dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing
Scilla

An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.

Network Security
dnssubdomainsenumerationinfosec
findmytakeover

A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.

Vulnerability Management
dnscloud-securitymulti-cloudsubdomain-takeover
PacketQ

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.

Network Security
pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns
domfind

Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.

Offensive Security
dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing
Dnscan

Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection.

Vulnerability Management
dnsdns-reconnaissance
Masscanned

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp
dnsspoof

DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.

Network Security
dnsspoofingred-teampenetration-testingsecurity-testing
SecurityTrails

SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.

Threat Management
dnscybercrimedata-enrichment
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos

A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.

Offensive Security
dnsasset-discoverysubdomain-discovery
DNSDumpster

DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.

Threat Management
dnssecurity-assessmentattack-surface-mapping