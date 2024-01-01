NEW

Gobuster 0 ( 0 ) A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Network Security Free dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing

tko-subs 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records Offensive Security Free dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing

Puredns 0 ( 0 ) A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool Network Security Free dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

autoSubTakeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address. Honeypots Free dnssubdomain-takeover

bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques Digital Forensics Free bug-bountydnsdomain-enumeration

dnsx 0 ( 0 ) A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing Network Security Free dnsdns-reconnaissancedns-security

cnames 0 ( 0 ) A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse. Network Security Free dnssubdomain

Whonow 0 ( 0 ) A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks Honeypots Free dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding

ONYPHE 0 ( 0 ) ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks. Threat Management Free asset-inventorycyber-defensednsdomain-name

Quad9 0 ( 0 ) A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy. Network Security Free dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

kube-iptables-tailer 0 ( 0 ) A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables. Network Security Free kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns

DNS Tunnelling 0 ( 0 ) A technique to encode data within DNS queries for covert communication channels. Network Security Free dnstunnelingnetwork-security

massdns 0 ( 0 ) A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration) Network Security Free dnsreconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool

Raccoon 0 ( 0 ) Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap. Offensive Security Free dnsreconnaissanceport-scanningsubdomain-enumerationweb-application-security

Pair Domains 0 ( 0 ) Domain registration and web hosting services with free features and 24/7 customer support Miscellaneous Free dns

Scumblr 0 ( 0 ) Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security. Security Operations Free appsecautomationsecurity-automationgithubdnssecurity-tools

dns-parallel-prober 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober Network Security Free dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

Scilla 0 ( 0 ) An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration. Network Security Free dnssubdomainsenumerationinfosec

findmytakeover 0 ( 0 ) A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers. Vulnerability Management Free dnscloud-securitymulti-cloudsubdomain-takeover

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns

domfind 0 ( 0 ) Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains. Offensive Security Free dnssubdomainphishingmalware-detectionsecurity-testing

Dnscan 0 ( 0 ) Dnscan is a DNS reconnaissance tool that performs DNS scans, DNS cache snooping, and DNS amplification attack detection. Vulnerability Management Free dnsdns-reconnaissance

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp

SecurityTrails 0 ( 0 ) SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations. Threat Management Free dnscybercrimedata-enrichment