ysoserial Logo

ysoserial

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research
Yara-Java Logo

Yara-Java

0 (0)

Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.

Application Security
Free
yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis
PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy) Logo

PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy)

0 (0)

Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.

Offensive Security
Free
proxypenetration-testingjavatraffic-analysis

CFR

0 (0)

Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineering

Secure Programming HOWTO

0 (0)

A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.

Application Security
Free
security-guidelinesc++javapython
Java Decompiler Online Logo

Java Decompiler Online

0 (0)

Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisjavadecompilerbinary-conversion
GadgetProbe Logo

GadgetProbe

0 (0)

A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic

Malware Analysis
Free
javanetwork-trafficsecurity-researchthreat-detection
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE Logo

Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE

0 (0)

Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.

Application Security
Free
javasecuritybug-bountyvulnerability
dex2jar Logo

dex2jar

0 (0)

Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.

Malware Analysis
Free
dexjavasmalidalvik
ModbusPal Logo

ModbusPal

0 (0)

Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.

Training and Resources
Free
modbusjava
java2yara Logo

java2yara

0 (0)

A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.

Malware Analysis
Free
javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence
Java Vulnerable Logo

Java Vulnerable

0 (0)

A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-appsjavadockervirtual-machine
Aurasium Logo

Aurasium

0 (0)

Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapksignerjava
DroidRA Logo

DroidRA

0 (0)

Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.

Application Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityinstrumentationjavasecurity-analysis
IPED Digital Forensic Tool Logo

IPED Digital Forensic Tool

0 (0)

An open source digital forensic tool for processing and analyzing digital evidence with high performance and multiplatform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsjavadisk-imagefile-system
Bluepot Logo

Bluepot

0 (0)

Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities

Honeypots
Free
blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing
ProbeDroid Logo

ProbeDroid

0 (0)

Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.

Application Security
Free
javainstrumentationdynamic-analysis
Enjarify Logo

Enjarify

0 (0)

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikbinary-conversion
Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet Logo

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet

0 (0)

A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.

Training and Resources
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch
Enjarify by Google Logo

Enjarify by Google

0 (0)

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikanalysis
Pasithea Logo

Pasithea

0 (0)

A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotjavaubuntuserver
ThreatModel SDK Logo

ThreatModel SDK

0 (0)

A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.

Threat Management
Free
threat-modelingjavathreat-intelligence
ClassyShark Logo

ClassyShark

0 (0)

A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies.

Malware Analysis
Free
dexjavaapkxmlresources
Tomcat Manager Honeypot Logo

Tomcat Manager Honeypot

0 (0)

A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotjavasecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Krakatau Logo

Krakatau

0 (0)

Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries.

Malware Analysis
Free
javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
JD-GUI Logo

JD-GUI

0 (0)

Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerjava-decompilerbinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysis
nudge4j Logo

nudge4j

0 (0)

nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code.

Miscellaneous
Free
javajavascriptbrowserdebugging
MARA Framework Logo

MARA Framework

0 (0)

MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation
Luyten Logo

Luyten

0 (0)

Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilergui
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS) Logo

Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

0 (0)

JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.

Application Security
Free
static-analysisjavavulnerability-detection
Fernflower Logo

Fernflower

0 (0)

Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadecompilerbinary-analysisfile-analysisjava-decompiler
APKX Logo

APKX

0 (0)

Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.

Malware Analysis
Free
apksignerdexjavadecompiler