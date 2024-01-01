NEW

ysoserial 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization. Malware Analysis Free javadeserializationvulnerabilityexploitpayloadsecurity-research

Yara-Java 0 ( 0 ) Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data. Application Security Free yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis

GadgetProbe 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying and analyzing Java serialized objects in network traffic Malware Analysis Free javanetwork-trafficsecurity-researchthreat-detection

dex2jar 0 ( 0 ) Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali. Malware Analysis Free dexjavasmalidalvik

ModbusPal 0 ( 0 ) Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation. Training and Resources Free modbusjava

java2yara 0 ( 0 ) A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support. Malware Analysis Free javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence

Aurasium 0 ( 0 ) Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor. Specialized Security Free appsecapksignerjava

Bluepot 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth Honeypot with monitoring capabilities Honeypots Free blue-teambluetoothhoneypotjavamalware-analysissecurity-testing

ProbeDroid 0 ( 0 ) Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications. Application Security Free javainstrumentationdynamic-analysis

Enjarify 0 ( 0 ) A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications. Malware Analysis Free javadalvikbinary-conversion

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries. Training and Resources Free javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch

Pasithea 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats. Honeypots Free honeypotjavaubuntuserver

ThreatModel SDK 0 ( 0 ) A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction. Threat Management Free threat-modelingjavathreat-intelligence

ClassyShark 0 ( 0 ) A standalone binary inspection tool for Android developers with support for various formats and dependencies. Malware Analysis Free dexjavaapkxmlresources

Tomcat Manager Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotjavasecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Krakatau 0 ( 0 ) Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries. Malware Analysis Free javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

nudge4j 0 ( 0 ) nudge4j is a tool to control Java applications from the browser and experiment with live code. Miscellaneous Free javajavascriptbrowserdebugging

MARA Framework 0 ( 0 ) MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats. Specialized Security Free mobile-securityreverse-engineeringapksdalvikjavadeobfuscation

Luyten 0 ( 0 ) Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License. Malware Analysis Free javadecompilergui

Fernflower 0 ( 0 ) Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes. Malware Analysis Free javadecompilerbinary-analysisfile-analysisjava-decompiler